Horse Week: A fantastic day is had at Ardnacashel as Winter Working Hunter League begins in style

A big congratulations must go to all of the competitors, and a heartfelt thank you to the judge for the day, Katie Scott, for her thoughtful feedback and challenging decisions.
The league will return next Sunday, and the excitement will carry on!
Results were as follows
Xpoles Working Hunter Horse and Pony:
1. Sophia Martin and Magical Merlin.
40cm Working Hunter Horse And Pony:
1. Sophia Martin and Magical Merlin;
2. Jorja Dickson and Harvey;
3. Wesley Cole and Rhydian;
4. Josh Kennedy and Cobweb;
4. Gillian McCormick and Charlie.
50cm Working Hunter Horse And Pony:
1. Jorja Dickson and Harvey;
1. Welsey Cole and Rhydian;
2. Jayne Doherty and Senenna.
60cm Working Hunter Horse And Pony:
1. Ella Dickson and Rhydian;
2. William Irvine and Willow.
70cm Working Hunter Horse And Pony:
1. Bree Rutledge and Jewel;
2. William Irvine and Willow;
3. Nicola Caughey and Cobweb.
80cm Working Hunter Pony:
1. Connie Gray and Joker;
2. Cara Napier and Smidge.
80cm Working Hunter Horse:
1. Patrick McCready and Buzz.
85cm Large Breeds:
1. Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker.
85cm Small Hunter:
1. Nicci Hall and Benji;
2. Kerry McGrady and Fonzy.
90cm Working Hunter Horse And Pony:
1. Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy;
2. Abi Gardner and Angel;
3. Sophie Ennis and Rainbow;
4. Patrick McCready and Oscar;
5. Kerry McGrady and Fonzie;
6. Freya Bevan and Buddy.
1m Working Hunter Horse and Pony:
1. Nicci Hall and Ladykiller;
2. Abi Gardner and Angel;
3. Katie Creegan and Holiday Izzy;
4. Sophie Ennis and Rainbow.
1.10m Working Hunter Horse and Pony:
1. Nicci Hall and RLF Oblivion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.