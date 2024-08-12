Horse Week: A fantastic turnout for Kilkeel and District Riding Club's annual Silver Show

There was a fantastic turnout with over 140 entries and with three rings in action, showjumping, showing and working hunter, including qualifying classes for Northern Ireland Festival in Cavan next year, it was certainly a very busy day for the club.

Extended thanks went to Tom Bingham, judges Rachel Conn (working hunter), Annabell Hendron (showing) scribes Kenzie Calvert and Anne Flynn, Ambutran Event Medical and Pauline Williams Photography.

Thanks was also expressed to the following sponsors for their generosity – Travers Engineering, Gunner and Hound, Rag Solutions Ltd, Hugh McGinn Haulage, McB Fencing and Grounds, Leode Kennels, Baileys Horse Feeds and Hanna Contracts.

The club also would like to thank Gamekeepers Lodge Equestrian and Activity Centre, Kilkeel Development Association, Sloan Environmental, Mauds Ice Cream Kilkeel and to all of the volunteers, committee members and parents that helped in any way.

Results

Pony showjumping

Xpoles - draw for prize:

Georgia Ferris (Molly) drew prize;

Elizabeth Jennings (Ruby).

50cms - draw for prize:

Abigail Grant (Twinkle) drew prize;

Elizabeth Jennings (Ruby);

Georgia Ferris (Molly);

Kyra Patterson (Kandi);

Kyra McDowell (Gracie);

Annie Connelly (Duke);

India Hanna (Brandy);

Khloe Hanna (Jigsaw);

Zac Bradley (Susie);

Tawia Devlin (Jigsaw).

60cms:

Gamekeepers Lodge Equestrian and Activity Centre Trophy

1st Zac Bradley (Susie);

2nd Georgia Connelly (Holly);

3rd Abigail Grant (Twinkle);

4th Katie Annett (Abbey);

5th Kyra Patterson (Kandi);

6th Kyra McDowell (Gracie).

70cms:

Far Hill Stables Cup

1st Ellie Mae McGinn (Giggles);

2nd Amelia Grant (Jazz);

3rd Holly McCullough (Secret);

4th Sophia McKenna (Abbey);

5th Layla Imri (Bert);

6th Olivia Ryan (Starsky).

80cms:

ENE Conveyor Systems Cup

1st Amelia Grant (Jazz);

2nd Ellie Mae McGinn (Giggles);

3rd Olivia Ryan (Starsky).

Horses

70cms:

Phoenix Nursing Agency Cup

1st Tierna Harper (Jessie);

2nd Jackson Burns (Peri);

3rd Erin McCullough (Bella);

4th Lucy Rooney (Big Jessie).

80cms:

Niblock Cup

1st Caroline Clingan (Angus);

2nd Lily Rose McGinn (Hunter Lady);

3rd Molly McGinn (Lizzie);

4th Chloe Flynn (Bannfield Beauty);

5th Jackson Burns (Peri);

6th Reece Rea (Rosie).

90cms:

John Hanna Mem. Cup

1st Sarah Jayne Trainor (Chelsea Rose);

2nd Charley Hanna (Polly);

3rd Chloe Flynn (Bannfield Beauty);

4th Molly McGinn (Lizzie);

5th Danni Jennings (Glassdrumman On Fire);

6th Tiernan O'Hare (Meg).

1m:

Teresa Travers Mem. Cup

1st Charley Hanna (Polly);

2nd Danni Jennings (Glassdrumman On Fire).

Pairs:

Mourne Vintage Cup

1st Molly McGinn (Lizzie) & Charley Hanna (Polly).

Working Hunter Horses

60cms:

1st Lauren McGrath (Steve).

70cms:

Kara McKee Clipping Services Shield

1st Chloe Flynn (Bannfield Beauty);

2nd Chelsea Lewis (Dianigi);

3rd Rachel Baird (Mike);

4th Isla Pirie (Oakley).

80cms NIF Qualifier:

Hanna Bros. Cup

1st Leah Chambers (Cloonerein Silver Knight);

2nd Caoimhe O'Hare (Miss Mourne);

3rd Ellie Leigh Livingstone (Kinvola Nicky).

90cms NIF Qualifier:

Balmoral Cup

1st Ellie Leigh Livingstone (Glebehill Hallo);

2nd Caitlin Trainor (Westbank);

3rd Caileigh Dallard (Honey).

The Coulter Cup

Champion - Leah Chambers.

Reserve Champion - Caoimhe O’Hare.

Working Hunter Ponies

Xpoles:

1st Sophie Malone (Twilight);

2nd Olivia Ward (Fynnonback Oscar);

3rd Ava Trainor (Nibbles);

4th Charlotte Halliday (Rosie).

50cms:

1st Violet Campbell (Mourne Maverick);

2nd Faith Fleming (Bally R Joey);

3rd Zac Bradley (Susie);

4th Sophie Malone (Twilight);

5th Imogen Halliday (Lilly);

6th Charlotte Halliday (Rosie).

60cms:

1st Faith Fleming (Bally R Joey);

2nd Violet Campbell (Mourne Maverick).

Derryogue Flying Club Cup

Champion - Violet Campbell.

Reserve Champion Olivia Ward.

70cms:

The Galley Shield

1st Heather Steele (Cardi);

2nd Imogen Halliday (Fanta);

3rd Clara Annett (Huey).

80cms:

The Walker Cup

1st Ellie Annett (Whyndham Who Done It);

2nd Imogen Halliday (Fanta);

3rd Lewis Orr (Charleville Get Me Off).

90cms:

The Leestone Caravan Park Cup;

1st Katie Annett (Sheverushen Abbey).

Kilkeel Knitting Mill Cup

Champion - Ellie Annett.

Reserve Champion Heather Steele.

Showing

Lead Rein

1st Olivia Ward (Fynnonback Oscar);

2nd Layla Malone (Twilight);

3rd Skye Faulknet (Charlies Dream);

4th Amy Hanna Kerr (Strawberry);

5th Olivia Knipe (Paddington);

6th Ava Trainor (Nibbles).

First Ridden:

1st Sophie Malone (Twilight);

2nd Amelia Chambers (Lisenagh Lulu);

3rd Tara Hanna Kerr (Strawberry);

4th Charlotte Halliday (Rosie).

Family Pony:

1st Tara Hanna Kerr (Strawberry);

2nd Skye Faulkner ( Charlies Dream);

3rd Faith Fleming (Bally R Joey);

4th Ellie McVeigh ( Millhouse Major);

5th Imogen Halliday (Lilly).

Ahead with Rita Cup

Champion – Olivia Ward.

Reserve Champion – Tara Hanna Kerr.

M&M:

1st Heather Steele (Cardi);

2nd Charlotte Halliday (Rosie).

Connie's:

1st Lewis Orr (Charleville Get Me Off);

2nd Katie Annett (Illane Duke).

Small Hunter:

1st Leah Chambers (Cloonerein Silver Knight);

2nd Imogen Halliday (Fanta);

3rd Rachel Baird (Mike);

4th Lauren McGrath (Steve).

Cob:

1st Laura Rogers (Monmore Brownie);

2nd Imogen Halliday (Lucy);

3rd Isla Pirie (Oakley);

4th Claire Annett (Huey);

5th Ellie McVeigh (Millhouse Major).

Small Hunter:

1st Emilie Chestnutt (A Tad More Heart).

Ridden Hunter:

1st Caoimhe O'Hare (Miss Mourne);

2nd Cairlinn Caroll (Carlingford Chance).

RHTRH:

1st Caitlin Trainor (Westbank);

2nd Cairlinn Caroll (Carlingford Chance).

J Kearney Ltd Cup

Champion – Heather Steele.

Reserve Champion – Leah Chambers.

The McBurney Cup:

Supreme Champion of Show – Heather Steele.

Reserve Champion of Show – Ellie Annett.

Annual Silver Show Supreme Champion of Show Heather Steele (left) receiving the McBurney Cup from showing judge Annabel Hendron, also pictured are Kenzie Calvert (scribe), Rachel Conn (working hunter judge) and Reserve Supreme Champion of Show Ellie Annett. (Pic: Pauline Williams Photography)

Annual Silver Show Winner of the Ahead with Rita Cup Championships, Olivia Ward (left) & Reserve Champion Tara Hanna Kerr with showing judge Annabel Hendron. (Pic: Pauline Williams Photography)

Annual Silver Show Molly McGinn and Charley Hanna won the very popular pairs class. (Pic: Freelance)

Annual Silver Show KDRC junior member Caitlin Trainor and Westbank won the RHTRH class and were also 2nd in the 90cm working hunter horse class qualifing them for NIF Championships next year. (Pic: Pauline Williams Photography)