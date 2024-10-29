Horse Week: A frightfully good time at Lusk's Halloween Spooktacular Derby

Classes included 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.
Next up at Lusk’s is the first week of the Dressage League on November 10. Riders must compete in two of the first three weeks and the final to qualify for league prizes and placings.
The results from the Halloween Spooktacular Derby at Lusk’s were as follows. Class 1 - 1m: 1st Max Mcdonnell, Knocklucas Chloe; 2nd Rachel McCaughey, Ardglen Stardust; 3rd Jason Mckeown, Shiraz. Class 2 - 85cm: 1st Lesley Coey, Alfie; 2nd Wendy Findlay, Pebbles; 3rd Karina McVeigh, Cococabana; 4th Martha Mcmurray, Willow; 5th Jim McShane, Denzil; 6th Neil Morrison, George. Class 3 - 70cm: 1st Ella Morrison, Indie; 2nd Lexi Wallace, Frankie; 3rd Kirsty Stuart , Dani.