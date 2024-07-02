Horse Week: A glorious day had by all at Ardnacashel Equestrian's dressage league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A GLORIOUS day was had by all at week four of Ardnacashel Equestrian’s dressage league.

Organisers wish to say a massive thank you to the judge, Dale Roberts, and their very own Claire Bevan as his scribe.

John, from Black Horse Photography NI, was there taking photos of all the riders and horses.

Results were as follows.

Kerry Dickson and A Stolen Star. (Pic: Ardnacashel)

Junior Intro:

1. Leah Savage and Slim Sadie.

Senior Intro:

1. Erin Savage and Slim Sadie;

Eleanor Wheeler. (Pic: Ardnacashel)

2. Eleanor Wheeler and Yogo Bear.

Newcomers:

1. Holly Webber and Bluebell;

2. Freya Bevan and Buddy;

Alara Terek. (Pic: Ardnacashel)

3. Tiffany Welsh and DStud Edwardo;

4. Nanette Glover and Bentley;

5. Elle Coffey and Lady Valley.

Open Prelim:

1. Suzanne Cobain and Nora;

2. Kerry Dickson and A Stolen Star.

Novice:

1. Olivia Pele and Mirlo Mon;

2. Alara Terek and Ossie;

3. Suzanne Cobain and Nora.

Elementary: