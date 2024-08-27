Jumping in the second class of the day saw brother and sister, Robin and Jessica Park, on their ponies Cooper and Lily taking another two lovely double clear rounds.

Robin went on again to take equal first place on his second mount Cooper in the 60s with Katie Surgeoner on her pony Joey.

Joint first place in the 70cm class went to John McKirgan on Dolly and Annabel Manson with Jessie.

A super turnout for the 80cm class saw some nice combinations with most riders going clear.

Well done to Tricia Hughes on Pippy taking a lovely double clear in the 90s and going on to secure another super double clear again in the meter class.

Well done to all competitors who took part.

Connell Hill training shows continue this Saturday (August 31) at 10am. There are classes to suit everyone from cross-poles (assisted / unassisted) up to 1.20/1.30. All entries are taken on the day.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit all levels. There is always a friendly and welcome atmosphere.

Photographs for these events can be found on Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page.

Details of all other events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI dates for registered shows are available on the SJI website.

Everyone is always welcome.

Results of the training show held on Saturday, August 14 were as follows.

X-Poles Class:

Florence Hickman, Jiggy; Olivia Hickman, Jester; Charlotte Harkness, Tess; Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Robin Park; Benny; Jessica Park, Lily.

50cm Class:

Robin Park; Cooper; Jessica Park, Lily.

60cm Class:

Katie Surgeoner, Joey; Robin Park, Cooper; Annabell Manson, Jessie.

70cm Class:

John McKirgan, Dolly; Annabell Manson, Jessie; Carla Dolan, Dekota.

80cm Class:

Sandra McKinney, Rocky; Linda Woodside, Ollie; Donna Barron, Dreamer; Tracey Manson, Cherry; Any McKinney, Darcy; Lindsay Gault, Winston; Ian McCluggage, Pickle; Linda Woodside, Ollie; Holly Surgeoner, Dutchess; Lindsay Gault Winston; Carla Dolan, Carly; Andy McKinney; Darcy; Amy Lee Hanbey, Arthur; Niamh Duncan, Luna; Aileen Feeney, Ginger.

90cm Class:

Nicole Peoples, TJ; Tricia Hughes, Pippy; Keith McDonald, Sienna; Willy Bell, Ziggy; Jow Henry-McCool, Jack; Charlotte McAlister, Blaze; Ian McCluggage, Cobi; Summer Abbi, Titch.

1M Class:

Gemma Esler, Bea; Dean Cotton, Fizz; Sarah Kinnear, Jenna; Karen Flack, Franco; Tricia Hughes, Pippy; Gemma Esler, Rocco.

1 . Connell Hill Rosette Winners Lineup in the X-Poles. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

2 . Connell Hill Sarah Bailie jumping Lisnamorrows Vancouver (1st 1.20m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

3 . Connell Hill Debbie McClean jumping Sonny. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography) Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales