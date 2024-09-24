Horse Week: A lovely day at Ardnacashel Equestrian's 2/3 phase competition

A LOVELY day was had by all at Ardnacashel Equestrian’s 2/3 phase competition recently.

The weather was glorious which complimented the nice, relaxed atmosphere on the day.

The photographer was Black Horse Photography and pictures can be found at https://blackhorsephotography.shootproof.com/gallery/25491542

Results were as follows:

70cm 2 phase:

1. Julie Anne Donaghy, Love Is A Gamble;

2. Carla Dolan, Good Girl Carly;

3. Alice Doherty Gorman, Battle Manoeuvre.

80cm 3 Phase:

1. Joanna Tarasewicz, Harry;

2. Lindsay Gault, Winston.

80cm 2 Phase:

1. Cassie Huddleson, Bruno;

2. Abi Gardner, Angel;

3. Freya Bevan, Buddy.

90cm 3 Phase:

1. Megan Norton, BT Rocker And Roller;

2. Nicola Jellie, Willow.

Carla Dolan and Good Girl Carly. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Megan Norton and BT Rock And Roller. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Aimee Frew and Just Minty. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Cassie Huddleson and Bruno. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

