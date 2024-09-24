Horse Week: A lovely day at Ardnacashel Equestrian's 2/3 phase competition

The weather was glorious which complimented the nice, relaxed atmosphere on the day.
The photographer was Black Horse Photography and pictures can be found at https://blackhorsephotography.shootproof.com/gallery/25491542
Results were as follows:
70cm 2 phase:
1. Julie Anne Donaghy, Love Is A Gamble;
2. Carla Dolan, Good Girl Carly;
3. Alice Doherty Gorman, Battle Manoeuvre.
80cm 3 Phase:
1. Joanna Tarasewicz, Harry;
2. Lindsay Gault, Winston.
80cm 2 Phase:
1. Cassie Huddleson, Bruno;
2. Abi Gardner, Angel;
3. Freya Bevan, Buddy.
90cm 3 Phase:
1. Megan Norton, BT Rocker And Roller;
2. Nicola Jellie, Willow.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.