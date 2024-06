Horse Week: A special anniversary weekend at Connell Hill training show

Congratulations to Phyllis and Billy from your family and friends!

Keeping the show on the road, Phyllis welcomed the first entries of the day as the cross-poles class kicked off with sisters Maisie and Adalyn Wallace, along with Sorcha Maher and Cameron Barry all riding their ponies skilfully around the course, and collecting lovely rosettes kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian.

Well done to Rebecca Murphy in the 70s and 80s, taking away two lovely double clear rounds on her horse Rosie in both classes.

Judith Beattie rode Duke taking home the red rosettes, with Eva Lawther on Cream Cracker.

A full house of double clear rounds in the 90cm class saw Stuart McCullough going clear and, giving another great flawless performance in the one metre class riding his own horse ‘Flash’. With two perfect double clears for David Taylor on both his mounts, Penny and Freddie, in the metre and the 1.10m, the day concluded on a high note for all competitors. Well done to everyone who took part!

Connell Hill training shows continue this weekend on Saturday, June 15 at 10 am. There are classes to suit everyone from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20/1.30m. All entries are taken on the day.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit all levels. There is always a friendly and welcome atmosphere. Show photographs can be found on Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI dates for registered shows are available on www.sjilive.ie

Everyone is always welcome.

Results from training show on Saturday, June 8

x-poles (assisted/unassisted):

Cameron Barry, Tony; Maisie Wallace, Lily; Adalyn Wallace, Lucy; Sorcha Maher, Angel.

60cm:

Samantha Hamilton, Zuir; Faye Powell, Maggie.

70cm:

Rebecca Murphy, Rosie; Eva Lawther, Cream Cracker.

80cm:

Rebecca Murphy, Rosie; Judith Beattie, Duke; Nicole Peoples, TJ; Eva Lawther, Cream Cracker.

90cm:

Jenny Campbell, Nippy; Stuart McCullough, Flash; Sarah Baillie, Leo; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Nicole Peoples, TJ; Gracie Thompson Logan, Dash; Eva Valerie Penny, Oskar.

1m:

Stuart McCullough, Flash; David Taylor, Penny; Gracie Thompson Logan, Baillie.

1.10m:

Sarah Baillie, Mai; David Taylor, Freddie.

Results of SJI registered show on Thursday, June 6

80cm:

Horse: Cushlas Jowesie, Rider: Emma Jackson, Owner: Emma Jackson; Horse: Lady Sky M, Rider: Emma Jackson, Owner: Stephen Macken.

90cm:

Horse: Berry Burn Shining Star, Rider: Rachel Harding, Owner: Roy Arthur; Horse: HSC Shelby, Rider: Julie Smyth [A], Owner: Julie Smyth; Horse: Mackenzies seigners lux, Rider: Shannon Mackenzie, Owner: Shannon Mackenzie; Horse: Peyroux, Rider: Shannon Mackenzie, Owner: Shannon Mackenzie; Horse: Riverbourne Masterpiece, Rider: Samantha Hamilton [S], Owner: Samantha Hamilton; Horse: Tanzanite, Rider: Hannah Patterson, Owner: Robert Daly; Horse: Western warrior, Rider: Emma Jackson, Owner: Emma Jackson; Horse: Mr Atlas, Rider: Jonathan Smyth, Owner R J Smyth.

1m:

Horse: Berry Burn Shining Star, Rider: Rachel Harding, Owner: Roy Arthur; Horse: Daberblue, Rider: Hannah Patterson, Owner: Hannah Patterson; Horse: Drumrankin Kanndo, Rider: Jonathan Smyth, Owner: Vincent Burton; Horse: EMS Miska, Rider: Rhonda J Carson [AA], Owner: Rhonda J Carson; Horse: Goldsmith Cavalier, Rider: Jonathan Smyth, Owner: Jacqueline Browne; Horse: Goldsmith Country Nora, Rider: Jonathan Smyth, Owner: Jacqueline Browne; Horse: Harrow Prince, Rider: Nikola Biskup, Owner: Rafal Biskup; Horse: Otis Redding, Rider: Emma Jackson, Owner: Jackie Short; Horse: Pinecroft Lamiro, Rider: Ian Moore [AA], Owner: Ian Moore; Horse: Quality Clinton, Rider: Josh Mark, Owner: Paul Caves; Horse: Coolas, Rider: Lorraine Lyttle [A], Owner: Lorraine Lyttle; Horse: Olli Van De Vrunte D'19, Rider: Joe Harding, Owner: Rachel Harding; Horse: Tanzanite, Rider: Hannah Patterson, Owner: Robert Daly; Horse: Western warrior, Rider: Emma Jackson, Owner: Emma Jackson.

1.10m:

Horse: Jacko M, Rider: Emma Jackson, Owner: Stephen Macken; Horse: Charlie De Reve, Rider: Sarah Irwin, Owner: Sarah Irwin; Horse: Stracomers Casall, Rider: Aidan O'Brien, Owner: Daniel Coyle; Horse: Mulvin Luna, Rider: Jonathan Smyth, Owner: Lisa Smyth; Horse: Crann Darach, Rider: Katie Wray [A], Owner: Katie Wray; Horse: Quality, Rider: Clinton Josh Mark, Owner: Paul Caves; Horse: Ballylurgan Hold Up, Rider: Christopher Smyth, Owner: Samuel J Smyth; Horse: Cairnview Redwood Guy, Rider: Lesley Jones, Owner: Yvonne Pearson; Horse: Baskin Centerfold, Rider: Aidan O'Brien, Owner: Kieran O'Brien; Horse: Daberblue, Rider: Hannah Patterson, Owner: Hannah Patterson; Horse: Dstud Billy Elliot, Rider: Gary Jackson, Owner: Gary Jackson; Horse: Little Cornet, Rider: Ben Walsh, Owner: Brendan Mcsorley; Horse: Quality Choice, Rider: Lesley Jones, Owner: Yvonne Pearson; Horse: Pinecroft Lamiro, Rider: Ian Moore [AA], Owner: Ian Moore; Horse: Olli Van De Vrunte D'19, Rider: Joe Harding, Owner: Rachel Harding; Horse: Ballachino, Rider: Oliver Doherty, Owner: Neal Doherty; Horse: Harrow Prince, Rider: Nikola Biskup, Owner: Rafal Biskup; Horse: Otis Redding, Rider: Emma Jackson, Owner: Jackie Short; Horse: Lismon Koro Pacino, Rider: Rhonda J Carson [AA], Owner: Rhonda J Carson; Horse: Drumrankin Kanndo, Rider: Jonathan Smyth, Owner: Vincent Burton.

1.20m:

Horse: Doneybrewer Quest, Rider: Aidan O'Brien, Owner: Kieran O'Brien; Horse: CBI Cassandra, Rider: Oliver Doherty, Owner: Neal Doherty; Horse: Rockrimmon Legacy, Rider: Emma Jackson, Owner: Roy Shields; Horse: Baskin Centerfold, Rider: Aidan O'Brien, Owner: Kieran O'Brien; Horse: Cairnview Redwood Guy, Rider: Lesley Jones, Owner: Yvonne Pearson; Horse: Little Cornet, Rider: Ben Walsh, Owner: Brendan Mcsorley; Horse: Ballachino, Rider: Oliver Doherty, Owner: Neal Doherty; Horse: Nizabalia SMH, Rider: Ben Walsh, Owner: Ronan Mclaughlin; Horse: Quality Choice, Rider: Lesley Jones, Owner: Yvonne Pearson; Horse: Kolendro Red wine, Rider: Ben Walsh, Owner: Ronan Mclaughlin; Horse: Lismon Russel Cream, Rider: Rhonda J Carson [AA], Owner: Rhonda J Carson; Horse: Dstud Billy Elliot, Rider: Gary Jackson, Owner: Gary Jackson.

1.30m:

Horse: Doneybrewer Quest, Rider: Aidan O'Brien, Owner: Kieran O'Brien; Horse: Adastra Milo, Rider: Ben Walsh, Owner: Jillian Nelson; Horse: Nizabalia SMH, Rider: Ben Walsh, Owner: Ronan Mclaughlin; Horse: Dallas T, Rider: Ben Walsh, Owner: Andrew Farren; Horse: Carnlea Flamenco (IHR), Rider: Edward Little, Owner: Edward Little; Horse: Fyfin Glenn Boy, Rider: Jonathan Smyth, Owner: Willie Craig; Horse: Goodtimes z, Rider: Shannon Mackenzie, Owner: Shannon Mackenzie; Horse: Kolendro Red wine, Rider: Ben Walsh, Owner: Ronan Mclaughlin.

