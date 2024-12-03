Horse Week: A special retirement ceremony for local showjumping icon Karmijn

PORTMORE Equestrian Centre and Bluegrass Horse Feed teamed up to host a heartfelt ceremony celebrating the retirement of Suzanne Posnett’s legendary showjumping horse, Karmijn, affectionately known as Minnie.

At the age of 32, Minnie stepped back from her distinguished competitive career in a fitting tribute at the very venue where she had earned numerous victories.

The event marked the end of an era for this extraordinary mare, whose legacy in the showjumping world will continue to be cherished.

A remarkable career

Born in 1992, Minnie is a true testament to the strength and stamina of showjumping horses.

Despite her age, she maintained an incredible level of talent and success throughout her career.

Minnie and Suzanne Posnett joined forces in 2005, and their partnership quickly became one of the most successful in the sport.

Their bond was evident from the start, with their first major competition together marking an unforgettable moment.

In their debut outing, they triumphed in the 1.20m class at Cavan Equestrian Centre, signalling the start of a long and successful journey.

Minnie became known for her speed and agility, establishing herself as a specialist in 1.20m speed classes.

Her remarkable reflexes and consistency earned her 1,570 Showjumping Ireland (SJI) points over the years, reflecting her skill and love for competition.

Even as she aged, Minnie continued to perform at a high level.

At 32, she defied expectations by winning a 1.10m class at Portmore, a stunning achievement for a mare of her age, capping off her career with one final victory.

An icon in the ring

Throughout her career, Minnie was a true showstopper.

Her powerful presence in the ring captivated spectators, and she was always a formidable competitor, consistently delivering top performances. She became a fan favourite, thrilling audiences with her speed, precision, and heart.

Minnie wasn’t just a talented athlete; she was an icon in the showjumping world whose impact on the sport will be lasting.

A well-deserved retirement

After an outstanding career, Minnie now enters a well-earned retirement.

While she may no longer compete at the highest level, her influence on the sport and the Posnett family remains strong.

In retirement, Minnie will still play a pivotal role within the Posnett family. Suzanne’s daughter, Ella, will now take over the reins, and Minnie will be there to help teach her the ropes.

With her vast experience and wisdom, Minnie will pass on her knowledge to the next generation, continuing to inspire and guide Ella as she follows in her mother’s footsteps.

A final farewell

Minnie’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter in showjumping.

Her legacy as one of the most successful and beloved mares in the sport will endure.

The retirement ceremony at Portmore, hosted by Portmore Equestrian and Bluegrass, was a fitting celebration of Minnie’s accomplishments, her special bond with Suzanne, and the lasting impact she has had on the world of showjumping.

As Minnie enjoys her well-deserved rest, she will continue to play a key role in the Posnett family, teaching and inspiring the next generation.