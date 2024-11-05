Horse Week: A super Saturday brings Down Royal's Festival of Racing to a close

TRAINER Shark Hanlon turned the featured Champion Chase at Down Royal into a thriller rather than a sole round by the runner-up.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just nine horses were entered originally with six trained by Gordon Elliott, however, at the declaration stage (day before race) the popular big man Shark Hanlon supplemented Hewick at a cost of £15,000 thus rather than four the field was increased to five.

Hewick soon lead and attempted to make all the running in the £150,000 chase ensuring a true run race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner Envoi Allen, having won the festival feature in 2022, tracked his smaller rival and it was obvious a long way out favourite Gerri Colombe attempting back to back victories in the first Grade 1 chase of the season was struggling and flopped big time.

Darragh O’Keefe rode Envoi Allen to victory in the feature race of the day, the Ladbrokes Champion Chase. (Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye)

Hanlon’s super star was only headed going to the last but battled to the line and beaten just a half-length as Envoi Allen supported in the betting ring from 9/2 to 3/1 was driven out by Darragh O’Keefe with Rachael Blackmore still absent due to an injury sustained at Downpatrick earlier in the season.

De Bromhead said: “It was brilliant and he is just a class horse. Everyone at home has done such a great job.

“Obviously it is a shame for Rachael but I'm delighted for Darragh, he gave him a super ride and he has really stepped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fair play to him, he is taking his opportunities. Cheveley Park are tremendous supporters of ours and the game, so I'm delighted for them as well.”

Brighterdaysahead rode by Sam Ewing and trained by Gordon Elliott wins the race. Gordon Elliott(left) is presented with his trophy by Dr Joe Sloan (centre) along with Jockey Sam Ewing. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

When asked if that could be the best performance of his three runs in this race, he replied: “Possibly, fair point. He was brilliant and jumped great.

“He travelled so well. Probably better ground than last year I would have said as well. That would have helped us. I thought when we got under the last, we were going to get done again but he battled really well.

“I must say I thought Darragh was brilliant on him. He's 10 now, so we'll see. That King George VI ( Kempton) keeps coming back into my head, I feel we have unfinished business there. I need to speak to Cheveley Park (owners) and see what everyone would like to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trainer Gordon Elliott and Sam Ewing were back in the winners enclosure after Found A Fifty landed the Grade 2 Novice Chase and looks a future star for the Cullentra House Team.

Romeo Coolio wins the second under Sam Ewing. Gordon Elliott pictured. (Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye)

The winner made most of the running tracked by the runner-up Pinkerton which is owned by an Ulster syndicate but scored easily.

Elliott said: “It was a good performance. He (Ewing) said he had a nice blow, and he was giving a stone to the second horse. He is probably not going to be the easiest horse in the world to place, but a good horse.

“You’d have to think something like the John Durkan. He could go up in trip, or you could take him back to two miles the way he jumps.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excellent claiming jockey Carl Millar claimed the featured hurdle on Super Saturday for the second successive year when steering Kala Conti to victory battling the finish out with Helvic Dream.

Firefox rode by Sam Ewing wins. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Elliott said: “Lisa (O'Neill, assistant trainer) is the only judge we have because she said she would win and we all went for the other one (Golden Joy).

“She's not a bad mare and she had graded form last year. I thought she would need the run to honest. I wouldn't rule it out she will go back into graded company. There's a good mares' hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown which has good money.”

Prairie Angel trained by Joseph O’Brien partnered by Danny Mullins won the opening Juvenile Hurdle the trainer also providing the third placed James Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mullins said: “The longer it takes him (JJ Slevin) to recover to his optimum the better, I wouldn't want to see him rushing back when I'm getting these kind of rides.

“It is unfortunate, I've been on that side of the fence before and I'm just lucky that Joseph has plenty of these types that are going to pick up a lot of these races, and it was nice to get the ride.

“I was hopeful, but the Gigginstown horse (Lakota Blue) could have been anything.

Kala Conti was first to cross the line in the Eventsec Handicap Hurlde under Carl Millar. (Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye)

“It looked a fine horse even walking around the start beside us, but they probably took a blow today and our sharpness and race fitness and jumping experience had the edge. This one is going the right way - probably still a fraction raw today. She is going to improve as a hurdler again. I think she could (step up to Graded level).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With all the juveniles, they have to keep stepping up each step of the ladder but she is going the right way. The little bit of rawness she showed there today leaves more improvement in her.”

Romeo Coolio the long odds on favourite duly won the Tayto Hurdle by a distance.

Elliott said: “He's a speedy horse and I'm delighted with him. He's a real two miler, a quick horse. He'll definitely stay two miles. I think he was almost foot perfect - even down to the last, he got in close to it and quick away from it.

“A great performance, he jumped class. He came out of Donnchadh's (Doyle) and all those horses are very well schooled. Last year in Punchestown he was running a bit keen and probably got a bit lit up at the end of the season. He's a lot stronger - even watching him walking around the ring, there is a big improvement in him today. Last year he was light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I imagine the Royal Bond will be where he goes, all being well.”

Despite mud loving History Of fashion not getting his preferred going the Pat Fahy horse won the three mile handicap chase with Kevin Sexton aboard supplying a 40/1 shock victory.

Fahy said of his winner, having recorded both wins at the Lisburn track: “He won around here (January 2022) and he ran well enough the last time (January) when he got stopped at the fence past the stand when the other horse made a mistake in front of him.

“He was second in the Porterstown (last December). If he comes up enough, he will go to the Porterstown, absolutely. He ran well in the Irish National (fifth). He won't go a yard on tacky ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you have only a few of them, you need things to go right and sure the ground was right up here. When things go right for him, he would go another mile. He's only getting going.”

Elliott brought his tally to eight wins over the two days when claiming the finale with Classical Creek and Harry Swan aboard.

Assistant trainer, Lisa O'Neill, said: “He's a lovely horse and he has been doing everything nicely at home. Harry did the right thing on him when they weren't going overly quick, he sent him on and you'd have to be pleased with what he did.

“He's only going to improve from it as well. I would imagine he will stay the bumper route, but that's all to be decided by the owners and Gordon. We'll see how he comes out of it tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a lovely prospect. Gordon tends to send a nice one here and there was plenty of confidence behind him.”

On the eight winners at the festival, she added: “It is a good start to the season and hopefully it will continue.”