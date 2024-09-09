ECCLESVILLE Centre, Fintona, started the fourth of their showjumping leagues for 2024 on Friday evening.

It was definitely a case of all roads leading to Fintona as there was a grand total of 80 entries on a very warm summer’s night!

This showjumping league, which is part of the 2024 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Results from 6 September

Mollie Lee on George who jumped in the 60cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Tess Blaney and Spud; Daithi McGarry and Henry; Ella Graham and Billy; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Oliver Stockdale and Candy; Lillian Stockdale and Olaf; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Willow Sloane and April; Bob Lee and Dancer.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Lola Capewell and Chester; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Lillian Stockdale and Olaf; Lillian Stockdale and Candy; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Jonathan Black and Pepsi; Christina Devlin and Lady; Ella Nevin and Rose; Mia O’Neill and Oreo.

Amelia Devlin and Mia jumped clear in the 70cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

60cm Class (Double Clears):

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Emily Mackey and Ria; Jonathan Black and Pepsi; Maddy Rankin and Gizmo; Joshua Gracey and Mo; Alex McDonagh and Joey; Henry Irwin and Lily; Ella Nevin and Rose; Katie Nevin and Blue; Ana Donnelly and Elvis.

70cms (Double Clears):

Charlie Burns and Bo; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Mollie Lee and Mouse; Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang; Henry Irwin and Lily; Abby Armstrong and Ricky; Mollie Keys and Ruby; Aoibhean Monaghan and Annie; Cathal Donnelly and Vera.

Henry Irwin with Lily who had clear rounds in the 60cm and 70cm classes. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

80cms (Double Clears):

Roisin Donnelly and JJ; Ella May McGirr and Storm; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Aoibhean Monaghan and Annie; Mollie Keys and Annie; Molly Lee and Mouse.

90cms (Double Clear):

Bethany Roache and Hilary.

Alex McDonagh riding Joey had a lovely clear round in the 60cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

1m:

No Entries.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 4 October.

If you require any further information on the shows please contact the Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.