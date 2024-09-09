Horse Week: A terrific start for Ecclesville’s showjumping league
It was definitely a case of all roads leading to Fintona as there was a grand total of 80 entries on a very warm summer’s night!
This showjumping league, which is part of the 2024 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.
Results from 6 September
40cm Class (Double Clears):
Tess Blaney and Spud; Daithi McGarry and Henry; Ella Graham and Billy; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Oliver Stockdale and Candy; Lillian Stockdale and Olaf; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Willow Sloane and April; Bob Lee and Dancer.
50cm Class (Double Clears):
Lola Capewell and Chester; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Lillian Stockdale and Olaf; Lillian Stockdale and Candy; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Jonathan Black and Pepsi; Christina Devlin and Lady; Ella Nevin and Rose; Mia O’Neill and Oreo.
60cm Class (Double Clears):
Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Emily Mackey and Ria; Jonathan Black and Pepsi; Maddy Rankin and Gizmo; Joshua Gracey and Mo; Alex McDonagh and Joey; Henry Irwin and Lily; Ella Nevin and Rose; Katie Nevin and Blue; Ana Donnelly and Elvis.
70cms (Double Clears):
Charlie Burns and Bo; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Mollie Lee and Mouse; Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang; Henry Irwin and Lily; Abby Armstrong and Ricky; Mollie Keys and Ruby; Aoibhean Monaghan and Annie; Cathal Donnelly and Vera.
80cms (Double Clears):
Roisin Donnelly and JJ; Ella May McGirr and Storm; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Aoibhean Monaghan and Annie; Mollie Keys and Annie; Molly Lee and Mouse.
90cms (Double Clear):
Bethany Roache and Hilary.
1m:
No Entries.
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 4 October.
If you require any further information on the shows please contact the Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.