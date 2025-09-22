Horse Week: A terrific turnout at Ecclesville!

With some speedy combinations on top form, the organisers are anticipating a great evening of showjumping, especially in the hotly contested 60cm and 70cm classes.

With Super League 2025 points on offer for the top six in each class from the 60cm through to the 1m classes there is lots to jump for!

Everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.

Results from September 19:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Tess Blaney and Spud; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Aoife Kelly and Nemo; Alyssa Breen and Nemo; Aishling McAleer and Joey; Caitlin Funnen and Annie; Annie Green and Tilly; Amelia McFarland and Rosie; Isla Clarke and Princess; Anna Armstrong and Bluey; CJ O’Kane and Chanel; Willow Sloane and Buddy; Aishlinn McCrory and Shelby; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Olivia Coaltar and Hazel; Rhianne Coaltar and Hazel; Annie Burleigh and Hazel.

50cm Class (Double Clears)

Hannah Armstrong and Rosie; Lucy Bogle and Ria; Dany Bell and Henry; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Willow Sloane and April; Cassie Donaghy and Lucky; Nancy Teague and Louie; Maddie Rankin and Oilean; Myra McCarroll and Lottie; Lola Capewell and Micky; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Cadbla Harte and Louie.

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Elsie Firth and Henry; Sierra Melly and Chester; Aoife Dunne and Joey; Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Kate McCusker and Cobby; Willow Sloane and April; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; CJ O’Kane and Gucci; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Mya O’Neill and Elvis; Amelia Devlin and Lady.

70cms (Double Clears)

Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Joshua Gracey and Venus; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis; Cassie Donaghy and Mabel; Kate McCusker and Cobby; Ella Nevin and Remy; Katie Nevin and Rose; Lily Moore and Izzy; Maddison O’Kane and Gucci.

80cms (Double Clears)

Wendy McAleer and Gio; Ella Nevin and Remy; Katie Nevin and Rose; Kyra Loughran and Missy.

90cms (Double Clears)

Kyra Loughran and Missy; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Wendy McAleer and Gio.

1m

No Double Clears

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on September 26.

Ecclesville Emily Irwin and Hollie competed in the 40cm and 50cm classes.

Ecclesville In the sunset, Myra McCarroll with Lottie after jumping in the 50cm and 60cm classes.

Ecclesville Kyra Loughran and Missy were clear in the 80cm and 90cm classes.