Horse Week: A warm welcome awaits at Connell Hill Equestrian this autumn

Saturday, October 12 saw the indoor arena kick into action with six-year-old Dolcie Moore and pony Gucci jumping a lovely clear round in the pony cross-poles at their first big outing.

Other winning riders were Mia Connor, Lucy Maybin, Ryleigh Wilkin, Sarah Kirkpatrick and Jessica Park all going on to collect brightly coloured rosettes kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian.

Jessica Park with pony Princess and Sarah Kirkpatrick on Volvo jumped again in the 50cm class, alongside Rebekah Todd on pony Cody. Sarah Kirkpatrick on Volvo took up the challenge to jump her first course of 60s gaining another lovely clear round! Allister Doyle and Sparrow took joint first place with Diane Scott and Myagie in the 70s and Robin Park took a close second place on pony Cooper.

The next junior rider to move up the heights this week was Allister Doyle, bravely taking on the 80cm class with another lovely round on pony Sparrow.

Aimee Fleming and Jess were joint first in the 90s with Jodie Creighton on young horse Clarlotte.

Karen Walker and Ellie took first place in the 1m class, going on to win the 1.10m with Oliver Doherty taking a very close second. Wrapping up the 1.20m was Oliver Doherty again, with a super double clear round in the final class of the day. Well done to everyone who took part!

Connell Hill training shows resume again on Saturday, October 26 starting at 10am with a Halloween Show.

There will be Halloween goodies for all the children and fancy dress is welcome!

The day starts with the popular pony cross-poles class (assisted/unassisted), kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian where all competitors competing in this class will receive lovely colourful rosettes just for taking part.

Classes range from cross-poles up to 1.20/1.30cm. Entries on the day are £12.

Diary Dates

- Saturday, October 19, Connell Hill TRI Equestrian & Ulster Region Autumn Pony Tour

- Saturday, October 26, Connell Hill Halloween Show

- Saturday, November 2, Connell Hill (unregistered jumping) training show

Horse and Pony SJI dates for Registered Shows are available on the SJI website.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue to school around on a Saturday morning with classes to suit all levels. Indoor and outdoor arena hire is available seven days a week.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton or Connell Hill Facebook Pages.

Go along and join in! Everyone is very welcome.

Results from October 12

Class Pony x-poles (sponsored by Doagh Equestrian):

Dolice Moore, Gucci; Lucy, Maybin, Piccalo; Mia Connor, Ash; Ryleigh Wilkin, Cody; Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Jessica Park, Princess.

Class 50cm:

Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Rebekah Todd, Cody; Jessica Park, Princess.

Class 60cm:

Samantha Hamilton, Zuri; Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Robin Park, Cooper; Rebekah Todd, Cody; Caroline Gaston, Stella.

Class 70cm:

Allister Doyle, Sparrow; Diane Scott, Myagie; Robin Park, Cooper.

Class 80cm:

Allister Doyle, Sparrow; Nicole McGarvey, Miller.

Class 90cm:

Jodie Creighton, Charlotte; Aimee Flaming, Jess.

Class 1m:

Karen Walker, Ellie.

Class 1.10m:

Karen Walker, Ellie; Oliver Doherty, Gary Close, Izzy.

Class 1.20m:

Jodie Creighton, Cotton; Oliver Doherty.

Connell Hill Six-year-old Dolcie Moore and Gucci enjoy their first outing.

Connell Hill Samantha Hamilton jumping her young mare Zuri.

Connell Hill Nicole McGarvey jumping Miller.

Connell Hill Jessica Park jumping Princess.