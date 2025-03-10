Horse Week: Abbie and 'Lets go Lucy' take the win at Hagans Croft Equestrian

With blue skies and wall-to-wall sunshine the day started out with the intro test and a British Riding club walk, trot test.

It was a winning day for Abbie Johnston and ‘Lets go Lucy’ who were strides ahead in the intro class.

The pair saluted to a score of 68.57% with their score sheet littered with scores of seven and lovely comments from the judge - “lovely horse with correct paces, clear rhythm throughout”. Well done Abbie, very well deserved.

The newcomers class was small in entries but talent aplenty. With a winning score of 71.25% coming from Sarah Sloan and ‘Moneyquid Black’, this was the highest score achieved on the day and is the second week in a row that this pair have taken the win, therefore they are becoming the pair to beat.

The competition started to hot up in the prelim test with a total of 11 competitors turning down the centre line to judge Coreen Abernethy.

Sixty-eight per cent was the winning score and that came from Sharon Maughan and ‘As You Wish Cavalux’ with encouraging comments from the judge - “A nicely presented test with correct forward paces. Well done”.

Jane Allen Collins and ‘Lougherne Atlanta’ took the win in the Novice class with her horses ‘quality paces and energy’ achieving a score of 70.93% and Jazmin Vollands and ‘Mo Chara Nua’ taking the win in the Medium class with 66.52%. Well done girls!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their second leg of March Dressage days. Thank you to the judge Coreen Abernethy, scribe Barbara, scorer Katie and to Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

All photographs can be viewed and purchased from Black Horse Photography's website.

These dressage days run for one more week – Saturday, March 15. Entries are via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To find out more about up coming events, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Dressage Results (Saturday, March 8)

Class 1: Intro: British Riding Clubs, Walk/Trot Dressage Test 1, 2014

1. Abbie Johnston, Let's Go Lucy 68.57%; 2. Skye Battcher, Charlie's Dream 65.24; 3. Heidi Martin, Fortunate Few 63.33%; 4. Maisie Wallace, Bumble 61.67%; 5. Chelsea Lewis, Sobistabo 61.43%; 6. Seantelle Maria, Glenlyon 61.19%.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim: British riding Clubs BRC 80 Horse trials Test 80 Q&C, 2013

1. Sarah Sloan, Moneyquid Black 71.25%; 2. Joanne Dow, Orions Carrabawn 65.75%; 3. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack 63.75%.

Class 3: Prelim: British Riding Clubs BRC Horse Trials Test 90Q, 2013

1. Sharon Maughan, As You Wish Cavalux 68%; 2. Jas Hogg, Vera 66.75%; 3. Carla Owens, Brackenfinch Bon Bon 66.5%; 4. Mary Booth, Franc 66.25%; 5. Joanne Smith, Juno 66.25%; 6. Eleanor Wheeler, Chulo's Ghost 65.5%; 6. Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way 65.5%.

Class 4: Novice: British Riding Clubs Horse Trials Test 100+ Q, 2013

1. Jane Allen-Collins, Lougherne Atlanta 7093%; 2. Cairlinn Carroll, Carlingfords Chance 66.3%; 3. Jas Hogg, Vera 65.19%; 4. Alara Terak, Ossie 64.44%.

Class 5: Elementary: Dressage Ireland, Elementary Test E46, 2013

No Entries

Class 6: Medium: Dressage Ireland, Medium Test N72, 2015

1. Jazmin Vollands, Mo Chara Nua 66.52%.