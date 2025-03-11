Horse Week: Action-packed weekend of competition at Connell Hill

Ballyboley rider Isla Hanna went on to compete again in the 50cm class to secure another lovely double clear. Winning combinations in the 60cm class were Mya McKay, Alice Gregg and Lizzie Taylor all coming out tops with super double clear rounds.
Rihanna Wylie took first place in the 70cm class followed by John McKirgan on Dolly in second. Conan Boyle was spot on in the 80cm class on Tullyrow Butternut who took 1st place in a good class of competitive riders.
The 90cm class saw Helen Forgrave on Ziddy, Ruby Hitchenor on Misty and Leah Wylie on Lylia capturing joint first place positions. Well done to Katie McLean and Katie Wray for taking the honours in the 1m class with Katie Way and Buddy moving on up to impress with another joint first place in the 1.10m with Lisa Mitchel Talbot on Bruce.
The next training show will take place this Saturday, March 15, starting at 10am with classes from pony cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m, and everyone is very welcome. Entries are taken on the day.
Connell Hill will be hosting a working hunter two-day show organised over the weekend of April 19 and 20. This show will take in all classes in preparation for the Northern Ireland Festival, and is one not to be missed. Entries online and further details available from Gillian Creighton’s Facebook page.
Results of Connell Hill Training Show (Saturday, March 8)
Pony x-poles class
Isla Hanna, Tiny; Sorcha Maher, Angel.
50cm class
Isla Hanna, Tiny; Mya McKay, Glitter; Alice Gregg, Patchy; Lizzie Taylor, Chester; Alison Matthews, Darcy.
60cm class
Alice Gregg, Patchy; Lizzie Taylor, Chester; Mya McKay, Glitter.
70cm class
Rihanna Wylie, Shadow; John McKirgan, Dolly.
80cm class
Conan Boyle, Tullyrow Butternut; Janene Gamble, Bouncer; Caitlin Foster, Atlas; Heather George, Jenson, Leah McCord, Rosedale Tilly.
90cm class
Helen Foregrave, Ziggy; Leah Wylie, Lilia; Ruby Hitchener, Misty; Keith McDonald, Sienna; Caitlin Foster, Atlas; Leah McCord, Rosedale Tilly.
1m class
Katie McLean, Freddie; Katie Wray, Buddy; Ruby Hitchener, Misty; Keith McDonald, Sienna.
1.10m class
Katie Wray, Buddy; Lisa Talbot Mitchell, Bruce.
Working Hunter at Connell Hill Equestrian
Connell Hill Working Hunter Show was held on Sunday, March 9. As the sun moved in, the jumping moved out into the splendor of Connell Hill’s outdoor arena with purpose built working hunter fences to suit all levels.
No stranger to top class results was judge Vicky Teuton who gave up her time to offer valuable knowledge, experience, feedback and encouragement to all riders being assessed in both horse and pony categories. Thanks go to Vicky for taking on this role. Congratulations to mother and daughter team Tracey and Annabel Manson who took both Champion Titles (Dunraven Cleo) and (Dunraven Jolie) in the Horse and Pony categories respectively.
Results (Sunday, March 9)
Horses:
Champion – Tracey Manson on Dunraven Cleo
Reserve Champion – Aoife Hagan
Ponies:
Champion – Annabel Manson on Dunraven Jolie
Reserve Champion – Katie Treanor
Class 1/2: 70cm Horses and 4 year old Horses
1st (4 year old Horses) Tracey Manson
1st Aoife Hagan (70 cm Horses)
2nd Sarah Brittain
3rd Tracey Manson
Class 3 & 4: 80cm Horses and 80cm Smalls
1st Aoife Hagan (80cm Smalls)
1st Hannah McCrory (80cm Horses)
2nd Aaliyah Rocks
3rd Eileen Carlin
Class 5: 90cm Horses
1st Emma McGowan
2nd Aaliyah Rocks
3rd Mark McCrory
Class 6: 1m Horses
1st Mark McCrory
2nd Eilidh Gribbon
3rd Mark McCrory
Class 7: 1.10m Horses
1st Lara Rocks
2nd Mark McCrory
3rd Eilidh Gribbon