Horse Week: All roads lead to Knockagh for NPS Area 32 annual Spring Show

Kindly hosted by Ruth and Scott Logan, the event drew a bumper number of entries across a wide range of affiliated and non-affiliated classes, with little to large four legged ponies – cementing its place as a highlight of the spring showing calendar.

Despite a slightly drizzly start to the day, the weather soon took a turn for the better. By afternoon, the sun was shining – mirroring the spirits of competitors and spectators alike. As the day drew to a close, the showgrounds were filled with smiles and stories from a successful day in the ring.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of chairman Tony Bell and the dedicated NPS Area 32 committee, the show ran smoothly from start to finish. Classes kicked off early and were held across three busy rings, making for a full and varied schedule of competition and camaraderie.

A particular highlight was the welcome extended to mainland judges, Mrs E. Wallace UK, Mrs P. Rennie Scotland, and Mr Jeff Grace. Their fresh perspectives and constructive feedback were well received by competitors. Sincere thanks also go to the invaluable ring stewards – Ros Ewing, Alex Spencer, and Debbie Thompson – whose calm organisation kept everything running like clockwork.

A standout moment of the day was the presentation of the President’s Trophy to Ros Ewing, recognising the unwavering support she and her daughter Connie McLaughlin have shown across many NPS Area 32 events. Their hard work has not gone unnoticed, and the award served as a heartfelt thank you from the NPS Area 32 community.

Championship classes on the day were proudly sponsored by Agri-Temps NI, Katrina Griffin Winter Woolies, James Martin Apparel and Promotion, Primeline Group, and Saica Packaging.

The Supreme of Show was generously supported by The Spencer Family. The committee extends a huge thank you to all sponsors for their generosity—it is this kind of support that makes the event possible.

And finally, no write-up of the Knockagh show would be complete without a mention of the now-infamous Knockagh statue cows. Making cheeky appearances throughout the showground, these unexpected guests stirred up quite the reaction from ponies and competitors alike, providing light-hearted moments and plenty of laughs.

With top-tier competition, a vibrant atmosphere, and that unmistakable NPS Area 32 community spirit, the 2025 Spring Show at Knockagh View was a day to remember for all involved.

NPS Area 32 will be running the equestrian rings at Antirm Show on Saturday, July 26, so save the date!

National Pony Society Area 32 Spring Show Results

M&M Novice Lead Rein

1. Manorowen Tommy Lee, Mollie Barrow

2. Ffynnonbach Oscar, Olivia Ward

3. Cosford Teak, Ben O’Reilly

M&M Novice First Ridden

1. Beltoy Panther, Charlotte Cassidy

Mini Novice M&M Champion: Beltoy Panthere

Reserve: Manorowen Tommy

M&M Lead Rein

1. Eynhallow Lewis, Amelia McCartan

2. Llafar Barthez, Elliot Logan

3. Ronelle Ebony, Clara Rose Huddleson

M&M First Ridden

1. Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowan

2. Llarfar Barthez, Amelia Logan

M&M Mini Champion: Eynhallow Lewis

Reserve: Briolen Cindy

Novice Large Breeds Ridden

1. Bantrach Michael, Sadhbh O’Connor

Champion Novice M&M: Glencarrig Emperor

M&M Young Riders Small Breeds

1. Loneash Eirin, Jocelyn Hutchinson

2. Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowan

3. Beltoy Panteal, Rebecca Cowan

M&M Young Riders Large Breeds

1. Waterside Last Edition, Piper Lewis-Copeland

2. Gleendargan Boy, Poppy McIlduff

M&M Young Riders Intermediate

1. Lusmagh Echo, Sophie Donnell

2. Trehewyd Cardi, Heather Steele

M&M Young Rider Champion: Loneash Eirin

Reserve: Lusmagh Echo

Open M&M Small Breeds

1. Rhydyfelin Starburst, Jocelyn Hutchinson

2. Ronelle Ebony, Heather Steele

3. Beltoy Panteal, Elissa Cowan

Open M&M Large Breeds

1. Leyeswick The Wise Guy, Faye Carson

2. Charleville Get Me Out, Lewis Orr

3. Lusmagh Echo, Sophie Donnell

M&M Open Ridden Champion: Charleville Get Me Out

Reserve: Loneash Eirin

M&M Large Breeds In Hand

1. Charnel Golden Titan, Callum Griffin

2. Charnel The Devil Wears Prada, Joseph Griffin

M&M Small Breeds In Hand

1. Tyfry Robert, Sarah Beers

2. Anchor Palladium, Bernadette Curry

3. Glenlough Persuasion, Connie Cumberland

M&M Youngstock In Hand

1. Rockfield Ri, Claire Mackay

2. Shallochmall Yogi B, Nick Jenkins

3. Springfield Mini Thistle, Nick Jenkins

M&M in Hand Champion: Tyfry Robert

Reserve: Charnel Golden Titan

Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland 1/2/3 Years Old

1. Ronelle Phineas, Faith Magill

2. Shallochmall Yogi B, Nick Jenkins

3. Springfield Mini Thistle, Nick Jenkins

Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland 4+

1. Sweetcombe Saucier, Emma Anderson

2. Hools Sasha, Faith Magill

3. Anchor Palladium, Bernadette Curry

Champion: Sweetcombe Saucier

Reserve: Hools Sasha

Connemara/New Forest Youngstock

1. Rockfield Ri Claire Mackay

Champion Connemara/New Forest: Rockfield Ri

Fell/Highland/Dales 4+

1. Truenorth Ocean Breeze, Chloe McComb

Champion: Truenorth Ocean Breeze

Welsh Sec A/B/C/D Stallion/ Mare/Gelding 4+

1. Tyfry Robert, Sarah Beers

2. Charnel Golden Titan, Callum Griffin

3. Charnel the Devil Wears Prada, Joseph Griffin

Welsh Champion: Tyfry Robert

Reserve: Charnel Golden Titan

British Isles In Hand

Champion: Tyfry Robert

Reserve: Sweetcombe Saucier

British Isles Ridden

Champion: Loneash Eirin

Show Pony In Hand

1. Strinesdale Genius, Harriet McCann

2. Leathemstown Ooriyana, Jocelyn Moulds

Part Bred Pony In Hand

1. Strinesdale Genius, Elizabeth McCann

2. Royalview Candyman, Harriet McCann

3. Moorestown Braveheart, Megan McOuat

Champion Riding Pony: Strinesdale Genius

Reserve: Royalview Candyman

Ridden Coloured Pony

1. Donatello, Zoe Hopper

In Hand Coloured Pony

1. Whisper, Pearl McCaul

Champion Coloured: Whisper

Family Pony Lead Rein

1. Cosford Teak, Mary Rose O’Reilly

Family Pony Lead Rein

1. Whisper, Pearl McCaul

Family Pony Ridden

1. Linsford Sonny Boy Coralie Brolly

2. Choccy Bear Hannah Kernaghan

3. Silver Star Lucy Robinson

Champion Family Pony: Linsford Sonny Boy

Reserve: Whisper

Tots Lead Rein

1. Manorowen Tommy Lee Mollie Barrow

2. Ronelle Ebony Hiya Armstrong

3. Ffynnonbach Oscar Olivia Ward

Tiny Tots First Ridden

1. Royalview Candyman Beatrix McCann

2. Cosford Teak Ben O’Reilly

3. Evie Emily McCartan

Champion Tiny Tots: Manorowen Tommy Lee

Reserve: Cosford Teak

Show Pony Lead Rein

1. Colandra Meant To Be, Brylei Gallagher

2. Brookllan Dream Boy, Anthea Steele

3. Royalview Candyman, Harriet McCann

Show Pony First Ridden

1. Fielden Real McCoy, Amelia Logan

2. Royalview Candyman, Harriet McCann

Mini Show Pony: Colandra Meant To Be

Reserve: Royalview Candyman

Part Bred Lead Rein

1. Colandra Meant To Be, Brylei Gallagher

2. Royalview Candyman, Beatrix McCann

Part Bred First Ridden

1. Fielden Real McCoy, Amelia Logan

2. Royalview Candyman, Harriet McCann

Part Bred Mini Champion: Colandra Meant To Be

Reserve: Royalview Candyman

Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein

1. Gryngallt Pizzicato, Amelia McCartan

2. Timber, Isla Christie

3. Dandalion, Clara Rose Huddleston

Show Hunter Pony First Ridden

1. Magical Merlin, Sophia Martin

Champion Mini Show Hunter: Magical Merlin

Reserve: Gryngallt Pizzicato

Novice Show Pony

1. Rotherwood It’s The Business, Anthea Steele

Novice Show Hunter Pony

1. Loughview Aria, Tianna Brolly

2. Dorlyn Contessa, Laoise Clancy

Champion Novice Show/Show Hunter Pony: Rotherwood It’s The Business

Reserve: Dorlyn Contessa

Open Show Pony

1. Strinesdale Genius, Harriet McCann

2. Rotherwood It’s The Business Minstrel, Anthea Steele

Open Show Hunter Pony

1. Captain Moonlight, Chloe Connon

2. Littlebyrom Limited Edition, Kjerstin Chissel

3. Ratheen Sam, Shannon Carruthers

Open Show Pony/Show Hunter Pony Champion: Captain Moonlight

Reserve: Littlebyrom Limited Edition

Part Bred Novice Ridden

1. Pickmere Wizard Of Oz, Harriet Roylance

Part Bred Open Ridden

1. Littlebyrom Limited Edition, Kjerstin Chissel

2. Strinesdale Genius, Harriet McCann

3. Pendly Fleurie Star, Stella Black

Champion Part Bred Ridden: Littlebyrom Limited Edition

Reserve: Strinesdale Genius

Intermediate Show Riding Type

1. Ballsbridge, Sadhbh O’Connor

Intermediate Show Hunter Type

1. Captain Moonlight, Chloe Connon

2. Ratheen Sam, Shannon Carruthers

3. Loughview Aria, Tianna Brolly

Intermediate Champion: Captain Moonlight

Reserve: Ballsbridge

TGC In Hand 1/2/3 Years Old

1. The Moorstown Gambler, Megan McOuat

2. Rowreagh Miss Magpie, Ellie Scott-O’Prey

TGC In Hand 4+

1. So Dreamking, Samuel Crothers

2. Dolly, Katie Hopper

3. The Moorstown Gambler, Megan McOuat

TGC Ridden

1. Scarborough Fair, Rachael Kernaghan

TGC Coloured

1. So Dreamking, Samuel Crothers

2. Dolly Katie, Hopper

3. Rowreagh Miss Magpie, Katie Scott

Champion TGC: So Dreamking

Reserve: Scarborough Fair & Dolly

Young Handler up to 10 Years Old

1. Zach Cassidy

2. Sophia Martin

3. Ellie Scott-O’Prey

Young Handler 10 to 16 Years Old

1. Lola Gallagher

Young Handler Champion: Zach Cassidy

Reserve: Sophia Martin

Reserve Champions Challenge

Champion: Gryngallt Pizzicato, Amelia McCartan

Reserve: Ballsbridge, Sadhbh O’Connor

Mini Supreme: Eynhallow Lewis, Amelia McCartan

Reserve Mini Supreme: Colandra Meant To Be, Brylie Gallagher

In Hand Supreme: Tyfry Robin, Sarah Beers

Reserve I/H Supreme: Sweetcombe Saucier, Emma Anderson

Ridden Supreme: Captain Moonlight, Chloe Connon

Reserve Ridden Supreme: Rotherwood It’s The Business, Anthea Steele

Supreme Champion: Tyfry Robin

Reserve Supreme: Captain Moonlight

Working Hunter Pony Results

Lead Rein Working Hunter

1. Llarfar Barthez, Amelia Logan

2. Grygallt Pizzicato, Amelia McCartan

3. Manorowen Tommy Lee, Mollie Barrow

Unassisted WHP 30cms

1. Beltoy Panthere, Charlotte Cassidy

Beginner Cradle Stakes

1. Magical Merlin, Sophia Martin

2. Carnagree Golden Bravado, Amelia Logan

Mini Champion Working Hunter: Magical Merlin

Reserve: Llafar Barthez

60cms WHP

1. Garnagree Golden Bravado, Amelia Logan

70cms WHP

1. Linsford Sonny Boy, Coralie Brolly

80cms WHP

1. Follis Princess, Joanne Savage

2. Nady Diamond, Katie Longmuir

3. Crannard King Of Hearts, Claire Mackay

90cms WHP

1. Charleville Get Me Out, Lewis Orr

1m WHP

1. Knocklucas Chloe, Max McDonnell

Working Hunter Pony Champion: Follis Princess

Reserve: Nady Diamond

NPS Area 32 Annual Spring Show Anthea Steele and Clara-Rose Huddleston on Ronelle Ebony. (Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography)

NPS Area 32 Annual Spring Show Pictured at the NPS Area 32 Annual Spring Show. (Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography)

NPS Area 32 Annual Spring Show Charlotte Cassidy and Beltoy Panthere. (Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography)