Horse Week: All roads lead to Knockagh for NPS Area 32 annual Spring Show

Kindly hosted by Ruth and Scott Logan, the event drew a bumper number of entries across a wide range of affiliated and non-affiliated classes, with little to large four legged ponies – cementing its place as a highlight of the spring showing calendar.
Despite a slightly drizzly start to the day, the weather soon took a turn for the better. By afternoon, the sun was shining – mirroring the spirits of competitors and spectators alike. As the day drew to a close, the showgrounds were filled with smiles and stories from a successful day in the ring.
Thanks to the tireless efforts of chairman Tony Bell and the dedicated NPS Area 32 committee, the show ran smoothly from start to finish. Classes kicked off early and were held across three busy rings, making for a full and varied schedule of competition and camaraderie.
A particular highlight was the welcome extended to mainland judges, Mrs E. Wallace UK, Mrs P. Rennie Scotland, and Mr Jeff Grace. Their fresh perspectives and constructive feedback were well received by competitors. Sincere thanks also go to the invaluable ring stewards – Ros Ewing, Alex Spencer, and Debbie Thompson – whose calm organisation kept everything running like clockwork.
A standout moment of the day was the presentation of the President’s Trophy to Ros Ewing, recognising the unwavering support she and her daughter Connie McLaughlin have shown across many NPS Area 32 events. Their hard work has not gone unnoticed, and the award served as a heartfelt thank you from the NPS Area 32 community.
Championship classes on the day were proudly sponsored by Agri-Temps NI, Katrina Griffin Winter Woolies, James Martin Apparel and Promotion, Primeline Group, and Saica Packaging.
The Supreme of Show was generously supported by The Spencer Family. The committee extends a huge thank you to all sponsors for their generosity—it is this kind of support that makes the event possible.
And finally, no write-up of the Knockagh show would be complete without a mention of the now-infamous Knockagh statue cows. Making cheeky appearances throughout the showground, these unexpected guests stirred up quite the reaction from ponies and competitors alike, providing light-hearted moments and plenty of laughs.
With top-tier competition, a vibrant atmosphere, and that unmistakable NPS Area 32 community spirit, the 2025 Spring Show at Knockagh View was a day to remember for all involved.
NPS Area 32 will be running the equestrian rings at Antirm Show on Saturday, July 26, so save the date!
National Pony Society Area 32 Spring Show Results
M&M Novice Lead Rein
1. Manorowen Tommy Lee, Mollie Barrow
2. Ffynnonbach Oscar, Olivia Ward
3. Cosford Teak, Ben O’Reilly
M&M Novice First Ridden
1. Beltoy Panther, Charlotte Cassidy
Mini Novice M&M Champion: Beltoy Panthere
Reserve: Manorowen Tommy
M&M Lead Rein
1. Eynhallow Lewis, Amelia McCartan
2. Llafar Barthez, Elliot Logan
3. Ronelle Ebony, Clara Rose Huddleson
M&M First Ridden
1. Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowan
2. Llarfar Barthez, Amelia Logan
M&M Mini Champion: Eynhallow Lewis
Reserve: Briolen Cindy
Novice Large Breeds Ridden
1. Bantrach Michael, Sadhbh O’Connor
Champion Novice M&M: Glencarrig Emperor
M&M Young Riders Small Breeds
1. Loneash Eirin, Jocelyn Hutchinson
2. Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowan
3. Beltoy Panteal, Rebecca Cowan
M&M Young Riders Large Breeds
1. Waterside Last Edition, Piper Lewis-Copeland
2. Gleendargan Boy, Poppy McIlduff
M&M Young Riders Intermediate
1. Lusmagh Echo, Sophie Donnell
2. Trehewyd Cardi, Heather Steele
M&M Young Rider Champion: Loneash Eirin
Reserve: Lusmagh Echo
Open M&M Small Breeds
1. Rhydyfelin Starburst, Jocelyn Hutchinson
2. Ronelle Ebony, Heather Steele
3. Beltoy Panteal, Elissa Cowan
Open M&M Large Breeds
1. Leyeswick The Wise Guy, Faye Carson
2. Charleville Get Me Out, Lewis Orr
3. Lusmagh Echo, Sophie Donnell
M&M Open Ridden Champion: Charleville Get Me Out
Reserve: Loneash Eirin
M&M Large Breeds In Hand
1. Charnel Golden Titan, Callum Griffin
2. Charnel The Devil Wears Prada, Joseph Griffin
M&M Small Breeds In Hand
1. Tyfry Robert, Sarah Beers
2. Anchor Palladium, Bernadette Curry
3. Glenlough Persuasion, Connie Cumberland
M&M Youngstock In Hand
1. Rockfield Ri, Claire Mackay
2. Shallochmall Yogi B, Nick Jenkins
3. Springfield Mini Thistle, Nick Jenkins
M&M in Hand Champion: Tyfry Robert
Reserve: Charnel Golden Titan
Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland 1/2/3 Years Old
1. Ronelle Phineas, Faith Magill
2. Shallochmall Yogi B, Nick Jenkins
3. Springfield Mini Thistle, Nick Jenkins
Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland 4+
1. Sweetcombe Saucier, Emma Anderson
2. Hools Sasha, Faith Magill
3. Anchor Palladium, Bernadette Curry
Champion: Sweetcombe Saucier
Reserve: Hools Sasha
Connemara/New Forest Youngstock
1. Rockfield Ri Claire Mackay
Champion Connemara/New Forest: Rockfield Ri
Fell/Highland/Dales 4+
1. Truenorth Ocean Breeze, Chloe McComb
Champion: Truenorth Ocean Breeze
Welsh Sec A/B/C/D Stallion/ Mare/Gelding 4+
1. Tyfry Robert, Sarah Beers
2. Charnel Golden Titan, Callum Griffin
3. Charnel the Devil Wears Prada, Joseph Griffin
Welsh Champion: Tyfry Robert
Reserve: Charnel Golden Titan
British Isles In Hand
Champion: Tyfry Robert
Reserve: Sweetcombe Saucier
British Isles Ridden
Champion: Loneash Eirin
Show Pony In Hand
1. Strinesdale Genius, Harriet McCann
2. Leathemstown Ooriyana, Jocelyn Moulds
Part Bred Pony In Hand
1. Strinesdale Genius, Elizabeth McCann
2. Royalview Candyman, Harriet McCann
3. Moorestown Braveheart, Megan McOuat
Champion Riding Pony: Strinesdale Genius
Reserve: Royalview Candyman
Ridden Coloured Pony
1. Donatello, Zoe Hopper
In Hand Coloured Pony
1. Whisper, Pearl McCaul
Champion Coloured: Whisper
Family Pony Lead Rein
1. Cosford Teak, Mary Rose O’Reilly
Family Pony Lead Rein
1. Whisper, Pearl McCaul
Family Pony Ridden
1. Linsford Sonny Boy Coralie Brolly
2. Choccy Bear Hannah Kernaghan
3. Silver Star Lucy Robinson
Champion Family Pony: Linsford Sonny Boy
Reserve: Whisper
Tots Lead Rein
1. Manorowen Tommy Lee Mollie Barrow
2. Ronelle Ebony Hiya Armstrong
3. Ffynnonbach Oscar Olivia Ward
Tiny Tots First Ridden
1. Royalview Candyman Beatrix McCann
2. Cosford Teak Ben O’Reilly
3. Evie Emily McCartan
Champion Tiny Tots: Manorowen Tommy Lee
Reserve: Cosford Teak
Show Pony Lead Rein
1. Colandra Meant To Be, Brylei Gallagher
2. Brookllan Dream Boy, Anthea Steele
3. Royalview Candyman, Harriet McCann
Show Pony First Ridden
1. Fielden Real McCoy, Amelia Logan
2. Royalview Candyman, Harriet McCann
Mini Show Pony: Colandra Meant To Be
Reserve: Royalview Candyman
Part Bred Lead Rein
1. Colandra Meant To Be, Brylei Gallagher
2. Royalview Candyman, Beatrix McCann
Part Bred First Ridden
1. Fielden Real McCoy, Amelia Logan
2. Royalview Candyman, Harriet McCann
Part Bred Mini Champion: Colandra Meant To Be
Reserve: Royalview Candyman
Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein
1. Gryngallt Pizzicato, Amelia McCartan
2. Timber, Isla Christie
3. Dandalion, Clara Rose Huddleston
Show Hunter Pony First Ridden
1. Magical Merlin, Sophia Martin
Champion Mini Show Hunter: Magical Merlin
Reserve: Gryngallt Pizzicato
Novice Show Pony
1. Rotherwood It’s The Business, Anthea Steele
Novice Show Hunter Pony
1. Loughview Aria, Tianna Brolly
2. Dorlyn Contessa, Laoise Clancy
Champion Novice Show/Show Hunter Pony: Rotherwood It’s The Business
Reserve: Dorlyn Contessa
Open Show Pony
1. Strinesdale Genius, Harriet McCann
2. Rotherwood It’s The Business Minstrel, Anthea Steele
Open Show Hunter Pony
1. Captain Moonlight, Chloe Connon
2. Littlebyrom Limited Edition, Kjerstin Chissel
3. Ratheen Sam, Shannon Carruthers
Open Show Pony/Show Hunter Pony Champion: Captain Moonlight
Reserve: Littlebyrom Limited Edition
Part Bred Novice Ridden
1. Pickmere Wizard Of Oz, Harriet Roylance
Part Bred Open Ridden
1. Littlebyrom Limited Edition, Kjerstin Chissel
2. Strinesdale Genius, Harriet McCann
3. Pendly Fleurie Star, Stella Black
Champion Part Bred Ridden: Littlebyrom Limited Edition
Reserve: Strinesdale Genius
Intermediate Show Riding Type
1. Ballsbridge, Sadhbh O’Connor
Intermediate Show Hunter Type
1. Captain Moonlight, Chloe Connon
2. Ratheen Sam, Shannon Carruthers
3. Loughview Aria, Tianna Brolly
Intermediate Champion: Captain Moonlight
Reserve: Ballsbridge
TGC In Hand 1/2/3 Years Old
1. The Moorstown Gambler, Megan McOuat
2. Rowreagh Miss Magpie, Ellie Scott-O’Prey
TGC In Hand 4+
1. So Dreamking, Samuel Crothers
2. Dolly, Katie Hopper
3. The Moorstown Gambler, Megan McOuat
TGC Ridden
1. Scarborough Fair, Rachael Kernaghan
TGC Coloured
1. So Dreamking, Samuel Crothers
2. Dolly Katie, Hopper
3. Rowreagh Miss Magpie, Katie Scott
Champion TGC: So Dreamking
Reserve: Scarborough Fair & Dolly
Young Handler up to 10 Years Old
1. Zach Cassidy
2. Sophia Martin
3. Ellie Scott-O’Prey
Young Handler 10 to 16 Years Old
1. Lola Gallagher
Young Handler Champion: Zach Cassidy
Reserve: Sophia Martin
Reserve Champions Challenge
Champion: Gryngallt Pizzicato, Amelia McCartan
Reserve: Ballsbridge, Sadhbh O’Connor
Mini Supreme: Eynhallow Lewis, Amelia McCartan
Reserve Mini Supreme: Colandra Meant To Be, Brylie Gallagher
In Hand Supreme: Tyfry Robin, Sarah Beers
Reserve I/H Supreme: Sweetcombe Saucier, Emma Anderson
Ridden Supreme: Captain Moonlight, Chloe Connon
Reserve Ridden Supreme: Rotherwood It’s The Business, Anthea Steele
Supreme Champion: Tyfry Robin
Reserve Supreme: Captain Moonlight
Working Hunter Pony Results
Lead Rein Working Hunter
1. Llarfar Barthez, Amelia Logan
2. Grygallt Pizzicato, Amelia McCartan
3. Manorowen Tommy Lee, Mollie Barrow
Unassisted WHP 30cms
1. Beltoy Panthere, Charlotte Cassidy
Beginner Cradle Stakes
1. Magical Merlin, Sophia Martin
2. Carnagree Golden Bravado, Amelia Logan
Mini Champion Working Hunter: Magical Merlin
Reserve: Llafar Barthez
60cms WHP
1. Garnagree Golden Bravado, Amelia Logan
70cms WHP
1. Linsford Sonny Boy, Coralie Brolly
80cms WHP
1. Follis Princess, Joanne Savage
2. Nady Diamond, Katie Longmuir
3. Crannard King Of Hearts, Claire Mackay
90cms WHP
1. Charleville Get Me Out, Lewis Orr
1m WHP
1. Knocklucas Chloe, Max McDonnell
Working Hunter Pony Champion: Follis Princess
Reserve: Nady Diamond