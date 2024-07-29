The partnership duo of Andrew and Laura Napier have earned themselves well deserved plaudits for being passionate about their sport, as well as being accommodating to those wishing to avail of the excellent facilities that their centre boasts.

This was very evident when the Northern Region asked if they would host a replacement event for Glenpatrick which, unfortunately, succumbed to the effects of the recent heavy rainfall.

The answer was a resounding ‘yes’, which gave them less than a week to design and build five different courses.

Did they manage it? Of course they did!Another popular feature of Andrew’s courses are his unique wood carvings which peer out at you from the river banks or the sides of fences.

Beatrix Potter would have had a ‘field day’ creating additional fictional characters for her woodland stories to match those spirited creatures lurking in the grounds of this Co Down venue.As usual, the extended Napier family and friends were on hand to help with many of the tasks, including the wonderful hospitality, organised by Hazel Napier, and the incredible car parking team who conducted their task with military precision.The creation of the administration and hospitality ‘village’ around the water jump, together with an abundance of picnic tables, certainly provided an incredible atmosphere and an opportunity for catch up with the wider equestrian family as they kept tabs on the Olympic dressage results filtering in from Paris.

A Northern Region spokesperson commented: “Special thanks to all the amazing volunteers who were involved in every aspect of the day as well as the preliminary set up.

“We have long since depleted our superlative vocabulary to adequately reflect what each and every one of them mean to us as an Organisation.

“This is why we are so indebted to Kim Constable and others for affording us the opportunity to incentivise and reward this valuable community that we are so fortunate to call our team. Also, what would we do without Nichola Wray’s wonderful baking each week – we salivate in anticipation of the arrival of those boxes.”

The winners of this week’s volunteer draw are:

£200 Cathy Robinson

£50 Brian Patterson

Two admission tickets to Downpatrick Races (kindly provided by Ruth Morrison) Stan Cunningham

Two admission tickets to Downpatrick Races (kindly provided by Ruth Morrison) Maeve Linehan

With many conflicting events over the weekend, including Kilguilkey International, entries in the higher classes were much lower than normal.

This was particularly true in the EI115 Open class where just two combinations took on the challenges of the track. It was Caroline Keatley’s 11-year-old Centrestage gelding, Zermatt, ridden by Jonathan Steele, that claimed the winning prize for the second successive week.

They were awarded a sub 30 dressage mark (26.4) by Rosie Gomes and, despite lowering a coloured pole and adding 7.6 time penalties, they finished with a significant margin over Alex Houston and Minty Imp who completed the CCI3*S at Kilguilkey International last month.

Co Meath’s Nicola Ennis took the honours in the EI 115 class of three with Corbally Mountain View, her seven-year-old gelding by Harlequin Du Carel who was having just his second outing at this level. They led from the outset, hotly pursued by the landowner, Andrew Napier and another Centrestage offspring, Hazeldene Elsa, who kept all jumping phases clean and just added time penalties to their first phase score.

Clare Abbott and Mr Mighty, who stepped down a level this week, took the win in the EI 110 Open class, having been awarded a super dressage score of 24 by Rosie Gomes. They added 13.2 time penalties to that score to give them a seven penalty advantage over Tom Rowlatt-McCormick and yet another Centrestage-sired gelding, R Ballerina, owned by Clare Steele. Tom is currently a ‘Squire’ in the filming of Game of Thrones so he is certainly displaying his multi talents.

Jonathan Steele picked up his second win of the day in the EI 110 class with John Simpson’s seven-year-old bay gelding, Somerville Springheeled. The early leader, Sarah Sproule, dropped one place with Ballyneety Cavalier Imp, following the addition of eight jumping penalties over Aaron McCusker’s track in the all weather arena.

There were just four starters in the Junior class at this level, with Molly O’Connor securing a run away victory on her father’s eight-year-old grey mare, Stillbrook Aoife, by the Thoroughbred stallion, Watermill Swatch.

Symone Brown enjoyed a pillar to post finish in the three starter EI 110 Amateur class with her 14-year-old Lancelot gelding, Merlot, with whom she has been having considerable success and enjoyment.

Nichola Wray, who is equally famed for her fabulous baking, took the runner up spot on Dylan, the class winner at Tullymurry 1.

Fifteen excited Amateurs took on the challenge at EI 100 level where veterinary nurse, Ciarrai Rice, maintained her consistent good form by winning with her equally consistent mare, Lady J who added nothing to her incredible flatwork mark of 20.3. Lucy Toombs, who recently won at Ballindennisk, is seldom out of the top two placings on board Bluestone Ice, owned by Alison Smith.

The same could be said for Sarah Gilchrist and the aptly named, Hazeldene Mighty Max, owned by Daniel Gilchrist and bred by Andrew Napier out of Etch A Sketch and sired by Annaghmore Ginger. They topped the leader-board in a class of six starters where only one combination managed to keep all poles in tact. Despite a blip cross country, Eve Lindsay took second place on her mother’s Builders Delight pony, Arctic Light. This family had a very busy day as mum, Joy, was grooming, sister Ella was clocking up the miles doing dressage slip collection while Dad, Neil, was manning a busy road crossing.

An absolutely delighted Caitlin Woods from Duleek in Co Meath was really buoyed up as she took the central position on the podium in the EI 100 J class with Greygrove Delight, a five-year-old mare by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan. She moved up one place from dressage, adding just 6.8 cross country time penalties to give her just short of a five penalty advantage over second placed Jenna Morton from Dromore riding Estella Great Expectations who took the win in this class at The Clare.

Just half a point separated the first two placings in the EI 100 class with Johnny Mulligan taking the win on Nelson, a six-year-old gelding owned by Britt Megahey and sired by Grand Slam VDL which was competing under EI rules for just the third time. They finished on their Martina McKinley awarded 29.5 dressage score, half a point ahead of Alex Houston and the homebred mare by Centrestage, My Atlantic Encore.

Bernadette Muirhead, partnering Out of the Blue in the EI 90 Amateur class, landed a pillar to post win, her first since taking over the ride of this seven year old gelding at the beginning of the season and finishing with an 11-point margin over second placed Katie McKee with Water Paint who placed third at last week’s Tullymurry event.

There was also a landslide victory in the EI 90 class of 20 for Elaine O’Connor and Tullymurry Masha, an eight-year-old mare by Camiro de Haar Z which was bred by Elaine’s mother, Marian, who was holidaying in Donegal but was most definitely following the action online as she, deservedly, is exceptionally proud of moth mare and rider. They maintained their opening score of 27.8 followed by Michael McGaffin and Burrenhill Mus who led after the first phase but, unfortunately, lowered two fences and added some time penalties to keep them almost nine points adrift.

It’s always very gratifying to see perseverance and hard work being rewarded and that is undoubtedly the case in this week’s winner of the EI 90 P class where 15-year-old Ballycastle girl, Gracie Thompson-Logan took the honours with Fiddain Dash, a Connemara pony owned by Katie Thompson. Gracie started eventing this year and the road to success has not been easy as she produced this little mare herself and dealt with disappointments in a manner that belies her tender age. However, her sheer determination and constant hard work paid off and she is undoubtedly a very inspirational young lady who has goals to achieve. Another young lady, with equal ambition, came in under one point adrift to take second place. That is the one and only Emily Turley, granddaughter of Marian, who earned a sub 30 dressage score from Lucinda Webb-Graham riding Budore Mystic Legend and they were one of only two riders to complete faultless show jumping rounds.

In line with recent trends, the EI 80 class was the most heavily subscribed with all but one completing the three phases.

Kathryn Henderson was the early leader with Mocking Bird but she chose to take it easy across the country so picked up 8.8 time penalties which relegated them to fifth place. This paved the way to success for Ian McCluggage riding Meadowspring, a seven-year-old gelding bred by Jan Martin and owned by her daughter, Lindsay. This represented back to back victories for this partnership who had in excess of six point advantage over Grassroots EI 80 Champion, Zach Watson and Toberpatrick Gentle Dove, Louise Watson’s seven-year-old mare by Financial Reward.

Zach and his sister, Charlie, as well as Emma Plunkett, represented the Northern Region at the Grassroots Championships at Ballindennisk and returned with two Championship titles and a second placing – well done to all three!

Next week sees the Northern Region entourage head west for the inaugural event at Ash Hollow, kindly hosted by Alison and James Callion. They invite everyone to join them for this special occasion.

Full Results

EI 115 Open:

1. Jonathan Steele, Zermatt;

2. Alex Houston, Minty Imp.

EI 115:

1. Nicola Ennis, Corbally Mountain View;

2. Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Elsa.

EI 110 Open:

1. Clare Abbott, Mr Mighty;

2. Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, R Ballerina.

EI 110:

1. Jonathan Steele, Somerville Springheeled;

2. Sarah Sproule, Ballyneety Cavalier Imp;

3. Connor McClory, Groomsman;

4. Sarah Gould, Cornish Cadenza;

5. Jonathan Steele, Final Encore;

6. Emily Corbett, Carrick Kilderrys Magic.

EI 110 J:

1. Molly O’Connor, Stillbrook Aoife;

2. Caoilfhionn Lawlor, Uncle Junior;

3. Erin McClernon, Seapatrick Beachball.

EI 110 P:

1. Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising.

EI 110 Amateur:

1. Symone. Brown, Merlot;

2. Nichola Wray, Dylan.

EI 100 Amateur:

1. Ciarrai Rice, Lady J;

2. Lucy Toombs, Bluestone Ice;

3. Sarah Kelly-Drake, Wilhelmina O;

4. Megan Carson, Captain Cruzdown;

5. Samantha Dale, Threeseas;

6. Zoe Kavanagh, Farrellys Tavern.

EI 100 P:

1. Sarah Gilchrist, Hazeldene Mighty Max;

2. Eve Lindsay, Arctic Light;

3. Oliver Kinnear, Rosedale Sandstorm.

EI 100 J:

1. Caitlin woods, Greygrove Delight;

2. Jenna Morton, Estella Great Expectations;

3. Rosey Herron, Solitaire Rusty Brown;

4. Hannah Groves, The Kings Ransom;

5. Hannah Groves, MMF Churchill;

6. Anna McErlean, Kilmanahan Cool Star.

EI 100:

1. Johnny Mulligan, Nelson;

2. Alex Houston, My Atlantic Encore;

3. Clare Abbott, Cortynan;

4. Holly Wray, R Diva;

5. Lois Thompson, Moneyquid Velvet;

6. Laura Napier, Burrenhill Jaguar.

EI 100 T:

1. Maria Carr, Texan Style;

2. Kate Corrigan, Fortane Silver Fox.

EI 90 Amateur:

1. Bernadette Muirhead, Out of the Blue;

2. Katie McKee, Water Paint;

3. Johanna. Herron, Twentypark Emperess;

4. Beth Hayes, Largymore Lass;

5. Cieran Greeves, Georgie.

EI 90:

1. Elaine O’Connor, Tullymurry Masha;

2. Michael McGaffin, Burrenhill Mus;

3. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Roulette;

4. Nicola Coffey, Gabriels Sarco;

5. Abbie Knox, Freeway;

6. Tegan White-McMorrow, Peregrine Point.

EI 90 P:

1. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Fiddain Dash;

2. Emily Turley, Budore Mystic Legend;

3. Tilley Tumilty, Barnadown Lad;

4. Kelsea Maginnis, Atlantic Clover Star;

5. Ella Watters, Shadows Golden Boy;

6. Mya McMullan, Edenmore Apache.

EI 90 T:

1. Johnny Mulligan, Rathdrum Spirit;

2. Rowena McCormick, Indigo Rose;

3. Cara MacNabb, Tyrella Midnight;

4. Cieran Greeves, Harley 11;

5. Ellie McElroy, Loughdoo Maverick;

6. Ciara Muirhead, Hanslough.

EI 80:

1. Ian McCluggage, Meadowspring;

2. Zach Watson, Toberpatrick Gentle Dove;

3. Una McIlmail, Lusmagh Anthem;

4. Katie Amy McKee, Darkies Boy;

5. Kathryn Henderson, Mocking Bird;

6. Sophie McEvoy, Ballynagilly Fergie.

EI 80 T:

1. Lauren McGlennon, Keeford Shooting Star;

2. Holly Carville, Tullans Roxy;

3. Molly Smyth, Clinker Billy;

4. Izzy Irvine, Clear Water.

Lucy Toombs and Bluestone Ice jump into the corral at Hazeldene where they picked up the blue rosette in their EI100(Amateur) class

Molly O'Connor and Stillbrook Aoife clear the tiger trap at Hazeldene where they won the EI110(J) class

Sarah Gilchrist and Hazeldene Mighty Max clear the pencil on their way to winning Hazeldene's EI100(P) class