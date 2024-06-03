The sun was shining, the horses were glowing and the riders were showing their class.

The title sponsor, HoneyChop Horse Feeds, donated lots of prizes and goodie bags which were presented to the riders on the day.

In total, £1,950.55 was raised for the charity on the day, between donations and a raffle that was organised by Corey Mawhinney.

Organisers wish to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated and to the coaches and businesses that put up their services and goods for the raffle – Luke Campbell, Karen Dixon, Emma Jackson, Joanne Jarden, Black Horse Photography, EquiNow, Equimech, Irish Equine Rehabilitation and Fitness Centre, Rowan Equestrian, Danescroft Equestrian, Lisbane Farm, HoneyChop, KR Equine, Reeses Grooming Room, Glasdrumman Stud, Equine Performance Solutions and Ardnacashel Equestrian.

A huge effort went into preparing the venue for the show. David Wightman and Janice Reddy carried out all of the preparation including fencing the rings, building courses, hanging banners and maintaining the ground in the build-up.

Corey Mawhinney took on the role of organising entries, times and all other relevant jobs behind the scenes.

Another of Janice Reddy’s roles was designing and building both the working hunter and showjumping courses, both of which proved to take some riding.

David Wightman was busy on Saturday, stewarding the working hunter ring and managing the other show rings on the field – it’s all in a day’s work.

Arena 1, the working hunter ring, ran like clockwork all day. The two Judges were Mr Declan O’Neill, Co. Down, and Miss Hannah Gordon,Co. Mayo.

The first class, cross-poles, was won by Alia Fletcher and her pony Caerserennog Topaz, closely followed in second by Holly Wylie and Popcorn.

Classmates Grace Scott and Spruce were in third, Olivia Ward and Oscar in fourth and Jorja Dickson and Skyfall in fifth, all putting in fantastic performances and receiving lovely comments from the judges.

All the mini-classes were well-supported and each combination was in top form – making the judge’s job very difficult.

The Mini Champion was Alia Fletcher and her ride Caerserennog Topaz, Reserve Mini Champions were Holly Wylie and Popcorn.

The next set of classes were just as competitive with Rebecca Cowan and her pony winning the 60cm working hunter pony class and Teddi Milligan winning the 60cm small breeds.

Lorna Coffey and Glenwood Oak won the 70cm performance pony class with Erin Wardle and her pony First Delilah won the 70cm working hunter pony section – Lorna went on to take Champion and Erin took Reserve Champion in a very respectful championship class.

The novice m&m large breed class was won by Emma Jackson and Champ, a Connemara gelding Owned by Miss Brooke Rice.

Dunman, ridden by Alex Watt, secured second place in yet another well-supported and competitive class.

The cobs were out in force and they were tasked to jump the 80cm Janice Reddy-built working hunter track. This section was won by Patrick McCready and Draughtons Cobweb.

Champions of the last section were Emma Jackson and Oonagh Magowan’s Western Warrior, with Cormac Murtagh and Shanaghy Star taking Reserve Champion.

Arena 2 hosted the show horses. This section was judged by Miss Julie Donaghy Simpson and Mr Brian Murphy, Co. Down.

The lightweight hunter class was won by Ryan Anderson and Doyles Romeo, a bay gelding owned by Mr Shane Doyle.

In second place was Wayne Hamilton riding Rio’s Return followed by Elizabeth Cherry and Why Larry.

The small hunter section was won by Jamie Smyth and Hilary Gibson’s Highview Forth River.

The cob class was won by Kerry Dickson and her own A Stolen Star, followed by Ryan Anderson and Tom in second.

Rebecca Belshaw and her bay mare, Loch Garman Girl, won the newcomers section.

Top place in the coloured and veteran class was Anna Craig and Painted By Magic, with Asli Yavuz and Diego close behind.

Overall Show Horse Champion was won by Ryan Anderson and Doyles Romeo, with Jamie Smyth and Tom taking Reserve.

The in-hand ring was judged by Mrs Gillian Gill, Co. Down. The first class, one to three-year-old hunters, saw two polished showing experts take first and second. In first was David Kirkpatrick and Hugo with David Lyons and his two-year-old Nico in second.

The Welsh pony section was won by Erin McKee and Beno Bubbalouie. Hugo Cowell and Stoneyfalls Casper won the Connemaras 1-3 class with Julie Coffey and Teo Pepe winning the four-year-old and over section.

The m&m pony class was the biggest in the in-hand ring – Glasdrumman Stud owned stallion, Ashfield Casanova, won this class with handler Abi Gardner.

The overall Champion was won by David Lyons and Nico, with Ella Dickson and Skyfall taking Reserve Champion.

Last but not least was the pony showing ring, judged by Mrs Rebecca Reid. 128, Sophie Donnell and her Connemara Lusmagh Echo impressed the judge in the Connemara ridden class to take first place (also later taking champion), followed by Chloe Rooney and her mount.

In the large breed section, Faye Gabbey and Leyeswick The Wise Guy took poll position with Eilssa Cowan and her pony Beltoy Panteal winning the small breed section.

The tiny tots lead rein class was headed by Olivia Ward and Oscar, Katie Ross and Cassie were in second and in a close third place were Patrick Wardle and Rhydwillim Arthur Pendragon.

Winning the Ridden Pony Championship were Rebecca Cowan and Dowhills Strolling Minstrel.

Holly Wylie and Popcorn won the lead rein pony class with Grace Scott following in second.

In the m&m lead rein class, Isla Christie was winning with her pony Rhydwillim Arthur Pendragon, in second place was Jorja Dickson and Skyfall.

Organisers want to, again, thank every one of you who supported the show and donated money to the Air Ambulance NI.

