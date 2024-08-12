Horse Week: Annual summer show proves another super success for Ecclesville

THE Ecclesville team were delighted with the turnout of competitors for the annual summer show.

Raymond Caldwell’s challenging courses resulted in terrific jump-offs with the 1m open class being the most hotly contested!

Results were as follows.

Cross-Pole Class:

1st= Miah Kavanagh and Oliver; Chloe Watson and Millie; Elsie Firth and Henry; Tess Blaney and Chester; Joe Blaney and Romeo; Maisie Mullin and Oreo; Daith McGarry and Snowy; Mia O’Neill and Monty; Jonathan Black and Pepsi; Elisha Cullen and Holly; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Patrick McCarroll and Mr Punky; Bob Lee and Dinky Dancer; Elsa Lee and Dinky Dancer; Molly Lee and George Luke; Christina Devlin and Lady.

50cm Novice Class:

1st= Miah Kavanagh and Oliver; Savannah Wylie and Henry; Jonathan Black and Pepsi; Joey Dickson and Lucky; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Molly Lee and Dinky Dancer; Ella -Rose Alexander and Quincey; Lily McCrea and Rocky; Kayla Donnelly and Sally.

60cm Novice:

1st= Alex Kavanagh and Oliver; Leila-Rose McCabe and Bleech; Jonathan Black and Pepsi.

60cm Open:

1st Shauna Murray and Squirrel; 2nd Leila-Rose McCabe and Chester; 3rd Amelia Devlin and Mia.

75cm Novice:

1st= Layla Rea and Ladybug; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Shauna Murray and Squirrel; Lola Gallagher and Maz; Kyra Loughran and Missy; Alex Kavanagh and Rio.

75cm Open:

1st Anna-Rose Garrity and Tinkerbelle; 2nd Brooke Morrow and Sid; 3rd Sarah-Louise Devlin and Lady.

Top Score:

1st Scarlett Knox and Patrick; 2nd Tess Wallace and Rusty; 3rd Kyra Loughran and Missy.

1m Novice:

1st= Rachel Haughey and Leo; Brooke Morrow and Rio; Corrie Maguire and Our Father.

1m Open:

1st Tess Wallace and Rusty; 2nd Jessica McGonigle and Roz; 3rd Scarlett Knox and Patrick.

Many thanks to all the competitors who supported this Summer Show. Also thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, assisted by Malvern Moore.

The next five-week showjumping league will commence on Friday, September 6 starting at 6.15pm with a 40cm class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m classes.

Winners of the 75cm Open class were Anna Rose Garrity and Tinkerbelle. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Leila Rose McCabe with Bleech who were clear in the 60cm Novice class and came second in the 60cm Open Class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Jessica McGonigle and Roz came second in the 1m Open class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Rose Gormley and Murphy jumped in the 50cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

