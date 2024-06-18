Horse Week: Another busy week at Connell Hill as training shows and SJI league continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

IT was another busy weekend at Connell Hill’s training show as classes kicked off with the cross-poles riders, all taking home very nice rosettes kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian.

The 60cm and 70cm classes proved very popular with Ella Blair on Ronan taking two lovely double clears in both classes, followed very closely by Samantha Hamilton on Zuri, Zeke Baillie on Mosstown Nico and Donna Barron on Dreamer.

Moving up to the 80cm class saw some great jumping with many double clear rounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 90s proved a very strong class of riders with double clear rounds all the way. Joint first place in the metre went to Samantha Talbot on Enda and Tricia on Pippa.

Julie Smyth jumping HSC Shelby. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

The 1.10m class was won by Ellie Moore on Regan. Well done to everyone who took part on the day.

Connell Hill training show continues this Saturday (June 22) at 10am.

There are classes to suit everyone from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m/1.30m and entries are taken on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit all levels.

Scarlett Thompson jumping Flora Dora. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

There is always a friendly and welcome atmosphere.

Photographs for these events can be found on the Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page.

Details of all other events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI dates for registered shows are available on www.sjilive

Everyone is always welcome.

Christine Campbell jumping Keltic Touch. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Results of training show Saturday, June 15

X-poles:

Caroline McKaren, Ashfield Dusty Diamond, Amelia Forbes, Bobo.

60cm:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jodie Creighton jumping Extra VT Z. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Ella Blair, Ronan; Samantha Hamilton, Zuri; Faye Powell; Maggie; Megn Norton, Batchel Boy; Zeke Baillie, Mosstown Naco; Abbie Wylie, Maisie.

70cm:

Ella Blair, Ronan; Fayle Powell, Maggie, Niamh McNaughton, DerryCross; Megan Norton, Porcha; Donna Barron, Dreamer; Zeke Baillie, Mosstown Nico; Eileen, Izzy.

80cm:

Donna Houston, Robin; Sammy Taylor, Poppy; Rebecca Murphy, Rosie; Maria McNaughton, Flamingo Boy; Sarah Baillie, Beans; Abbie Whylie, Queenie; Caroline Foster, Ziggy; Grace McNee, West Way Summer; Aldona Forbes, Goldie; Niamh McNaughton, Derrycross; Zeke Baillie, Mosstown Nico.

90cm:

Joanne Anderson, Poppy; Rebecca Murphy, Rosie; Nicole People, TJ; Deane Bell, Puzzle; Deane Bell, Harry; Maria McNaughton, Flamingo Boy; Donna Houston, Robin; Samantha Talbot, Enda; Zoe Caskey, Geoffrey; Zeke Baillie, Milltown Nico; Grace McNee, West Way Summer; Caitlin Foster, Ziggy.

1m:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ellie Moore, Regan; Beverley Caves, Ollie; Nicola Peoples, TJ; Samantha Talbot, Enda; Tricia, Pippa.

1.10m:

Ellie Moore, Regan; Beverley Caves, Ollie.

Results of SJI Summer League held on Thursday, June 13

80cm:

Kensington Ballyheer Revel, Zoey Horner [S] (owner: Zoey Horner); Quality Lady, Ellen Mackay [AA] (owner: Ellen Mackay).

90cm:

Extra VT Z, Jodie Creighton (owner: Jodie Creighton); Flora Dora, Scarlet Thompson (owner: Cheryl Smyth); Ardnacashel highlight, Scarlet Thompson (owner: Cheryl Smyth); Lunetta Beach, Catherine Carr (owner: Catherine Carr).

1m:

EMS Miska, Rhonda J Carson [AA] (owner: Rhonda J Carson); HSC Shelby, Julie Smyth [A] (owner: Julie Smyth); KelticTouch, Christine Campbell (owner: Christine Campbell); Lunetta Beach, Catherine Carr (owner: Catherine Carr); Ardnacashel highlight, Scarlet Thompson (owner: Cheryl Smyth); Bombinate HH Z, Laura Crown (owner: Laura Crown); Flora Dora, Scarlet Thompson (owner: Cheryl Smyth); Magherard Cornets Shadow, Christopher Brown (owner: Christopher Brown).

1.10m:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Never Know, Jodie Creighton (owner: Joanne Sloan Allen); Danny Boy II, Frances Kealey [AA] (owner: Jane Kealey); Loughville Luxs LUI, Kevin Mackey (owner: Alyson Henry); Smalltown Boy IV, Kevin Mackey (owner: Kristin Kavanagh); Quality Choice, Lesley Jones (owner: Yvonne Pearson); Dstud Billy Elliot, Gary Jackson (owner: Gary Jackson); Cairnview Redwood Guy, Lesley Jones (owner: Yvonne Pearson); Bombinate HH Z, Laura Crown (owner: Laura Crown); Lismon Koro Pacino, Rhonda J Carson [AA] (owner: Rhonda J Carson).

1.20m: