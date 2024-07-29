Horse Week: Another great day's jumping at Connell Hill Equestrian training show

Joint first place in the 50cm class went to Clare Lyttle on Snowy and Julie Allen riding Lily.

Next up in the 60cm class Donna Barronm on Dreamer and Carla Dolan on Dekota took joint first place – well done to them!

A clear winner of the 70cm class was Laoise Clancey riding Tessa.

The 80s proved a very strong class with Edward Lyttle on young horse Tommy going double clear, keeping up with daughter Clare in an earlier class.

Katie Connor rode a lovely double clear on Winnie, as did Adrian Kurkowski on young horse Kallie, Lisa Blezard on Pablo, Maddie Miskimmin on DS Dance with Me, and Keith McDonald on Sienna.

Dean Cotton took first place in the 90s with a smooth performance riding Fizz. Finishing off the jumping with the metre and 1.10m classes, Deborah Palmer on GiGi and Sophie Lister-Tinsley on Ruby headed home with the red ribbons from the final performances of the day.

Well done to all competitors.

Training shows resume again next Saturday (August 10), starting at 10 am with classes from cross-poles (assisted and unassisted) up to 1.30m. Entries are taken on the day. Everyone is very welcome.

Connell Hill Training Shows continue right through to the autumn.

Details of other events, and indoor or outdoor arena hire can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill FB pages. SJI Registered show dates are available on the SJI Live website.

Results, Training Show (Saturday, July 27)

X-poles class:

Eva O’Melvana, Jimmy.

50cm class:

Clare Lyttle, Snowy; Julie Allen, Lily.

60cm class:

Donna Barron, Dreamer; Carla Dolan, Dekota; Aine Clancy, Conor.

70cm class:

Laoise Clancy, Tessa; Adrain Kurkowsky, Kallie; Aine Clancy, Conor; Carla Dolan, Dekota.

80cm class:

Adrian Kurkowsky, Kallie; Katy Connor, Winnie; Maddie MisKimmin; DS Dance with Me; Lisa Blezard, Pablo; Keith McDonald, Sierra; Edward Lyttle, Tommy; Erin O’Kane, Cosmo; Laoise Clancy, Tessa.

90cm class:

Dean Cotton, Fizz; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Maddie MisKimmin, DS Dance with Me.

1m class:

Deborah Palmer, GiGi.

1.10m class:

Sophie Lister-Tinsley, Ruby.

1 . Connell Hill Clare Lyttle on Snowy, 50cm. (Pic: Connell Hill/Elaine Dennison)Photo: Connell Hill/Elaine Dennison Photo Sales

3 . Connell Hill Edward Little on young horse Tommy. (Pic: Connell Hill/Elaine Dennison)Photo: Connell Hill/Elaine Dennison Photo Sales