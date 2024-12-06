Horse Week: Another weekend, another show at Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre

As the previous week was cancelled due to the weather, this is now a five-week league.
Riders must compete in three out of the five weeks (including the final) to qualify for a final placing. The final will be open to everybody.
Organisers wish to say a big thank you to the judge for the day, Brian Murphy, and to Black Horse Photography for capturing all the action – visit their website or Facebook page to find your photographs.
Results
X-Poles:
1. Isla Quinn and Millie.
40cm (including cradle stake Q):
1. Aimee Quinn and Millie;
2. Daniel Moore and Charlie;
3. Gilliab McCormick and Charlie.
50cm:
1. Aimee Quinn and Millie;
2. Josh Kennedy and Cobweb.
60cm:
1. Patrick McCready and Charlie.
70cm:
1. Grace Morton and Archie;
2. Patrick McCready and Buzz;
3. Nicola Caughey and Cobweb;
4. Bree Rutledge and Jewel.
80cm:
1. Grace Morton and Archie;
2. Nicole Peoples and Boyo;
3. Lesley Jones and Carnakilly Monarch;
4. Patrick McCready and Buzz;
5. Esmeralda Bright and Ballyneety Dun Tullabeg;
6. Bree Rutledge and Jewel.
85cm Large Breeds:
1. Lesley Jones and Derrylackey Playboy;
2. Emma Jackson and Champ;
3. Nicole Peoples and Boyo.
85cm Small Hunters:
1. Judith Bankhead and Polly;
2. Emma Jackson and Champ.
90cm:
1. Emma Jackson and Sky;
2. Emma Jackson and Tilly;
3. Emma Jackson and Atty.
1m:
1. Emma Jackson and Tommy;
2. Emma Jackson and Sky.
1.10:
1. Emma Jackson and Mick;
2. Emma Jackson and Tommy.