Horse Week: Another weekend, another show at Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre

As the previous week was cancelled due to the weather, this is now a five-week league.

Riders must compete in three out of the five weeks (including the final) to qualify for a final placing. The final will be open to everybody.

Organisers wish to say a big thank you to the judge for the day, Brian Murphy, and to Black Horse Photography for capturing all the action – visit their website or Facebook page to find your photographs.

Results

X-Poles:

1. Isla Quinn and Millie.

40cm (including cradle stake Q):

1. Aimee Quinn and Millie;

2. Daniel Moore and Charlie;

3. Gilliab McCormick and Charlie.

50cm:

1. Aimee Quinn and Millie;

2. Josh Kennedy and Cobweb.

60cm:

1. Patrick McCready and Charlie.

70cm:

1. Grace Morton and Archie;

2. Patrick McCready and Buzz;

3. Nicola Caughey and Cobweb;

4. Bree Rutledge and Jewel.

80cm:

1. Grace Morton and Archie;

2. Nicole Peoples and Boyo;

3. Lesley Jones and Carnakilly Monarch;

4. Patrick McCready and Buzz;

5. Esmeralda Bright and Ballyneety Dun Tullabeg;

6. Bree Rutledge and Jewel.

85cm Large Breeds:

1. Lesley Jones and Derrylackey Playboy;

2. Emma Jackson and Champ;

3. Nicole Peoples and Boyo.

85cm Small Hunters:

1. Judith Bankhead and Polly;

2. Emma Jackson and Champ.

90cm:

1. Emma Jackson and Sky;

2. Emma Jackson and Tilly;

3. Emma Jackson and Atty.

1m:

1. Emma Jackson and Tommy;

2. Emma Jackson and Sky.

1.10:

1. Emma Jackson and Mick;

2. Emma Jackson and Tommy.

1 . Ardnacashel Lesley Jones and Carnakilly Monarch. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

2 . Ardnacashel Isla Quinn and Millie with Judge Brian Murphy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

3 . Ardnacashel Gillian McCormick and Charlie, Daniel Moore and Charlie, Aimee Quinn and Millie with Judge Brian Murphy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

4 . Ardncashel Grace Morton and Archie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales