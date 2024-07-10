Horse Week: Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre hosts annual Northern Showdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A LOVELY day was had by competitors and spectators alike at Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre’s annual Northern Showdown show.

The atmosphere was great and the competition was on fire!

Organisers wish to express a huge thank you to all of the judges – Alex Spencer, Amanda Telford, Declan O'Neill, Megan Norton and David Kirkpatrick.

Ella’s Kitchen was kept busy with customers throughout the day and the collecting areas were buzzing with laughter.

Antha Steele and Rotherwood It's The Business, Megan Hamill and Redwood Quality Street (Champion and Reserve Champion), alongside judges Megan Norton and Declan O'Neill. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The show rings were a hive of activity and the judges had their work cut out choosing their winners.

Declan O'Neill and Megan Norton were the two making the decisions in the horse ring, and Amanda Telford was doing the choosing in the pony ring.

The in-hand ring was judged By David Kirkpatrick. Using his wealth of showing knowledge, David placed the handlers and riders throughout the day.

The working hunter ring was overseen by experienced judge, Alex Spencer.