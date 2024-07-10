Horse Week: Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre hosts annual Northern Showdown
The atmosphere was great and the competition was on fire!
Organisers wish to express a huge thank you to all of the judges – Alex Spencer, Amanda Telford, Declan O'Neill, Megan Norton and David Kirkpatrick.
Ella’s Kitchen was kept busy with customers throughout the day and the collecting areas were buzzing with laughter.
The show rings were a hive of activity and the judges had their work cut out choosing their winners.
Declan O'Neill and Megan Norton were the two making the decisions in the horse ring, and Amanda Telford was doing the choosing in the pony ring.
The in-hand ring was judged By David Kirkpatrick. Using his wealth of showing knowledge, David placed the handlers and riders throughout the day.
The working hunter ring was overseen by experienced judge, Alex Spencer.
This ring was the busiest of the day and saw both horse and pony classes throughout the duration of the show.