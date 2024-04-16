Horse Week: Ardnacashel Equestrian holds final of working hunter series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the past five weeks, organisers have welcomed many different combinations to compete at Ardnacashel.

At the final, the competitors rode in front of Malachy Casement and they were provided with lots of encouraging comments and feedback.

Ardnacashel would like to thank everyone who made the series work, this includes David Wightman, who works tirelessly to ensure the arenas are in good order and keeps the shows running smoothly and efficiently.

Eve Lindsay and Kilcurry Gem. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Thank you to all of the judges who attended each week – Andrew Greer, Katie Crozier, Shane McKenna, Janice Reddy and Malachy Casement.

Huge appreciation to the photographers who capture every moment in rain, hail or snow – Blackhorse Photography and Dara McCracken.

Last, but certainly not least, thank you to all the girls who provided the food and drinks throughout, served from Ellas Kitchen.

Results

Pictured at the working hunter final held at Ardnacashel. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Cross-Poles:

Jorja Dickson and Skyfall (2nd League);

Wesley Cole and Rhydian (1st League).

40cm Working Hunter:

Holly Webber and Bluebell. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Ella Dickson and Harvey (1st League);

Wesley Cole and Rhydian (2nd League).

60cm Starter Stakes:

Laoise Clancy and Dorlyn Contessa;

Jorja Dickson and Skyfall with Mum Rachael Dickson. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Zara Trimble and Might Meeko.

60cm Working Hunter:

Holly Webber and Bluebell;

Patricia Martin and Jackson (1st League).

70cm Working Hunter:

Laoise Clancy and Dorlyn Contessa;

Ella Lindsay and Don Pablo. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Ella Lindsay and Don Pablo;

Sarah Brittain and Harry;

Paige Erwin and Made In Japan.

70cm Four-Year-Old Working Hunter:

Sarah Brittain and Harry;

Ellen Carroll and Rock All Bailey.

80cm Working Hunter:

Caoimhe OHare and Miss Mourne;

Ellen Carroll and Simon;

Seainin Mahon and General Principle;

Sarah Maughan and As You Wish Cavalux.

80cm 133cm Working Hunter:

Hannah Trimble and Lola.

85cm Small Hunter:

Ella Lindsay and Don Pablo;

Nicola Jellie and Comanche Craft.

90cm Working Hunter:

Katie-Lee Houston and Muckno Magic.

90cm 143cm Working Hunter:

Eve Lindsay and Kilcurry Gem;

Cayleigh Erwin and Island Beauty Seventh.

1m 153cm Working Hunter:

Eve Lindsay and Kilcurry Gem;

Cayleigh Erwin and Island Beauty Seventh.

1m Working Hunter:

Alicia Devlin Byrne and Gort Town Dancer;

Katie-Lee Houston and Muckno Magic.

1.10m Working Hunter: