Horse Week: Ardnacashel Equestrian host second leg of Autumn Dressage League
This league is sponsored by ‘Dugan Agri Services’.
Organisers wish to thank the judge, Lucinda Webb, and all of the committed competitors for braving the weather.
Results were as follows.
Intro Senior:
1. Lindsay Kirk and Paris;
2. Lisa Smiton and Cochise;
3. Shelley Symon and Keeva.
Intro Junior:
1. Amelia Logan and Bart;
2. Amelia Logan and Mac;
3. Elliot Logan and Bart.
Newcomers:
1. Leigh-Anne Rea and Nelson;
2. Alex Greer and Phoenix Spark;
3. Liberty Molloy and Milo;
4. Amelia Logan and Max;
5. Robyn Hartley and Pepsi;
6. Karen Connolly and Herbie.
Prelim:
1. Sophie Donnell and Lusmagh Echo;
2. Jas Hogg and Vera;
3. Caitlin Brown and Sully;
4. Sandra Morton and Mountview Misty Morning;
5. Claire Mackay and Crannard King Of Hearts;
6. Leagh Christie and Solo.
Novice:
1. Clare Steele and Ballerina;
2. Claire Bevan and Summer.
Elementary:
1. Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle;
2. Clare Steele and Ballerina.