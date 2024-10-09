Horse Week: Ardnacashel Equestrian host second leg of Autumn Dressage League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

IT was a wet but enjoyable day at Ardnacashel Equestrian for the second leg of their Autumn Dressage League.

This league is sponsored by ‘Dugan Agri Services’.

Organisers wish to thank the judge, Lucinda Webb, and all of the committed competitors for braving the weather.

Results were as follows.

Jas Hogg and Vera. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Intro Senior:

1. Lindsay Kirk and Paris;

2. Lisa Smiton and Cochise;

3. Shelley Symon and Keeva.

Karen Connolly and Herbie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Intro Junior:

1. Amelia Logan and Bart;

2. Amelia Logan and Mac;

3. Elliot Logan and Bart.

Leigh-Anne Rea and Nelson. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Newcomers:

1. Leigh-Anne Rea and Nelson;

2. Alex Greer and Phoenix Spark;

3. Liberty Molloy and Milo;

Claire Bevan and Summer. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

4. Amelia Logan and Max;

5. Robyn Hartley and Pepsi;

6. Karen Connolly and Herbie.

Prelim:

1. Sophie Donnell and Lusmagh Echo;

2. Jas Hogg and Vera;

Clare Steele and Ballerina. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

3. Caitlin Brown and Sully;

4. Sandra Morton and Mountview Misty Morning;

5. Claire Mackay and Crannard King Of Hearts;

6. Leagh Christie and Solo.

Novice:

1. Clare Steele and Ballerina;

2. Claire Bevan and Summer.

Elementary:

1. Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle;

2. Clare Steele and Ballerina.