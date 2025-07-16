Horse Week: Ardnacashel Equestrian wraps up latest dressage league

By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:32 BST
A FANTASTIC few weeks of dressage was had by all at Ardnacashel.

They wrapped up their league with some fabulous performances and crowned their final winners. A huge thank you to the wonderful judge Coreen Abernethy, whose expertise and encouragement kept everyone smiling, and to trusted scribe Barbara McMurray. Thank you to all of the competitors for supporting the league, bringing your lovely horses, and creating such a positive atmosphere each week. It’s been brilliant to watch everyone progress and enjoy themselves.

Congratulations to all of the winners and placings across the classes. RESULTS (Final) Intro Lead Rein 1. Josh Busby and Dun n Gold Intro Junior 1. Lizzy Taylor and Chester 2. Isabella Graham and Kildenoge Boy 3. Carter Greeves and Lily 4. Leah Savage and Slim Sadie 5. Molly Anderson and Hamish McKnips 6. Holly McCarroll and Maggi Mai Intro Senior 1. Alli Macartney and Simba 2. Erin Savage and Slim Sadie 3. Pauline Adair and Magic 4. Cara Collins and Vanellope 5. Jane Leigh and Stevie 6. Jackie Hanna and Princess Mahler Newcomers 1. Cara Collins and Vanellope 2. Jackie Hanna and Princess Mahler 3. Lizzy Taylor and Chester 4. Joanna Tarasewics and Harry 5. Grace Armstrong and South Picasso Prelim 1. Heather McMillian and Rock Carnival 2. Camilla Galloway and Lord S 3. Linda Sales and Castletora Countess 4. Camilla Galloway and Lady T 5. Lily Scott and Mustang Sally 6. Molly Byrne and Lor Ruadhs Edison Novice 1. Ruth Cousins and Mon Ami Beauvallett 2. Jennifer Griffin and Doug 3. Lily Scott and Mustang Sally Elementary 1. Olivia Pele and Mirlo Mon 2. Molly Byrne and Rostrevor Ard Ri RESULTS (League) Intro Junior 1. Isabella Graham and Kildenoge Boy 2. Carter Greeves and Lily 3. Leah Savage and Slim Sadie 4. Molly Anderson and Hamish McKnips Intro Senior 1. Cara Collins and Vanellope 2. Allison Macartney and Simba (highest points over 4 weeks) 3. Pauline Adair and Magic 4. Erin Savage and Slim Sadie (second highest points over 4 weeks) Newcomers 1. Cara Collins and Vanellope 2. Joanna Tarasewics and Harry Prelim 1. Heather McMillian and Rock Carnival 2. Camilla Galloway and Lord S 3. Linda Sales and Castletora Countess 4. Camilla Galloway and Lady T Novice 1. Jennifer Griffin and Doug 2. Lily Scott and Mustang Sally Elementary 1. Olivia Pele and Mirlo Mon

