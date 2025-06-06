Horse Week: Ardnacashel Equestrian's dressage league gets underway

Organisers wish to say a big thank you to everyone who took part and to the judges Coreen Abernethy and Corey Mawhinney. RESULTS Intro Junior – Judge: Coreen Abernethy 1. Isabella Graham, Kildenoge Boy 2. Freya Anderson, Major Sinatra 3. Molly Anderson, Hamish McKnips 4. Carter Greeves, Lily 5. Holly McCarroll, Maggi May 6. Abi Martin, Springer Intro Senior – Judge: Corey Mawhinney 1. Cara Collins, Vanellope 2. Hannah Wilding, Miley 3. Pauline Adair, Magic 4. Allison McCartney, Sim a 5. Lynsey Leonard, Hazel 6. Bethany McFerran, For the Love of Fox Newcomers – Judge: Coreen Abernethy 1. Cara Collins, Vanellope 2. Leona Sloan, Barnaby 3. Emma Monks Revies, True Diamond 4. Gail Smyth, Candi 5. Grace Armstrong, South Picasso 6. Leah Adams, Paddy Prelim – Judge: Corey Mawhinney 1. Debbie Burns, Baloo 2. Katie McCausland, Sox 2. Heather McMillan, Rock Carnival 4. Suzi McClean, Butter 5. Suzanne Cobain, Elsa 6. Louise McMinn, Lisbane Wizard Novice – Judge: Coreen Abernethy 1. Nicky Nesbitt, Carrickview Saratoga 2. Suzi McLean, Butter 3. Jennifer Griffin, Doug 4. Lily Scott, Mustang Sally Elementary – Judge: Corey Mawhinney 1. Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle PC Sections – Judge: Coreen Abernethy PC Walk/Trot 1. Alexa Reid, Bonnie 2. Phoebe Andrews, Mollie 3. Isaac Gordon, Arthur 4. Alexa Reid, Bobby PC Prelim 1. Erin Gordon, Orlando 2. Ollie Gordon, Arthur Grassroots PC80 1. Anna Reid, Binky PC Novice 1. Holly Blythe, Mano of Deerpark 2. Holly Blythe, Cor Ramler Congratulations to all the riders! Get your entries in for week two on June 15 via the website https://ardnacashelequestrian.co.uk