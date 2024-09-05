Horse Week: Ardnacashel's showjumping and derby proves a super competitive and enjoyable day for all

Ardnacashel had both showjumping and a derby which turned into a super competitive and enjoyable day for all.

Anna, From Black Horse Photography was there to caption all the action.

The girls in Ellas Kitchen were also kept busy feeding and watering everyone.

They had a mixture of both newcomers to the competitive world and also more seasoned riders with their young and upcoming horses.

It was great to see Zahrah Zahoor Ali take on multiple classes with her two rides DeeDee and Skye, owned by Angela Cartwright.

The competition scene is New To Zahrah and everyone at Ardnacashel is thrilled to be a part of her experience.

Hollie Woods and her young mare Molly put in a solid performance. Holly is producing this lovely mare to be a future champion.

Ben Plunkett deserves a mention for his performances. Ben bagged the fastest clear show jumping round in the 1m class with a whopping 29.86 seconds – certainly one to watch for the future!

Abi Gardner, a talented young junior rider, was certainly one of the busier competitors of the day.

Abi Competed in both showjumping and the derby competition with her four rides – Spitfire, Rua, Henry and her mum’s grey gelding Ollie, who picked up first place in the 90cm derby.

One of the youngest competitors of the day was Amira Greeves riding her lovely, grey pony Sam.

Amira lifted first prize in the 70cm derby with a speedy, clear round.

The award for the fasted, clear showjumping time goes to Megan Dumigan and Marvel, who stopped the clock on 26.63 to win the 80cm class.

Results

70cm Showjumping:

1. Jonah Robinson and Charm;

2. Abi Gardner and Spitfire;

3. Abi Gardner and Rua;

4. Libby Conway and Loughside Puzzle;

5. Erin McKee and Beno Bubbalouie;

6. Zahrah Zahoor Ali and DeeDee.

70cm Derby:

1. Amira Greeves and Sam;

2. Abi Gardner and Henry;

3. Nicky Greeves and Charlie;

4. Zahrah Zahoor Ali and Skye.

80cm Show Jumping:

1. Megan Dumigan and Marvel;

2. Sophie Herron and Ziggy;

3. Lola McLachlan and Wizzy Winston;

4. Jonah Robinson and Charm;

5. Hannah Wilding and Blossom;

6. Erin McKee and Beno Bubbalouie.

80cm Derby:

1. Nicola Jellie and Willow;

2. Megan Dumigan and Marvel;

3. Freya Bevan and Buddy;

4. Cora McNulty and Pippa;

5. Freya Beattie and Max.

90cm Showjumping:

1. Lola McLachlan and Wizzy Winston;

2. Antonia Law and Smokie;

3. Gillian Neill and Bobby;

4. Zahrah Zahoor Ali and DeeDee.

90cm Derby:

1. Abi Gardner and Ollie;

2. Leah Jackson and Odina Red;

3. Penny McWhirter and Winnie;

4. Hollie Woods and Molly;

5. Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker.

1m Showjumping:

1. Ben Plunkett and Lizzie;

2. Penny McWhirter and Winnie;

3. Sophie Herron and Ziggy;

4. Gillian Neill and Bobby.

1 . Ardnacashel Ben Plunkett and Lizzie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

2 . Ardnacashel Nicola Jellie and Willow. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

3 . Ardnacashel Megan Dumigan and Marvel. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales