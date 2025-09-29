Horse Week: Arena jump mix and showjumping at Ardnacashel Equestrian
The mummy–daughter duo were out in force, with Kim and Bailey Dunn both on winning form, proving unbeatable with Oreo and Bug.
Holly McCarroll had a fantastic day with her lovely piebald mare Midge, showing consistency and style round after round. And the brother and sister trio – Amira, Carter, and Caelan Greeves – all brought their competitive edge, taking home the 50cm, 60cm, and 70cm Showjumping classes between them.
A huge well done to all of the competitors and thank you to everyone who supported the show – organisers can’t wait to welcome you all back again soon!
RESULTS
50cm Showjumping (CLEARS)
Carter Greeves, Ted;
Amelia Logan, Max.
60cm Showjumping (CLEARS)
Holly McCarroll, Midge;
Amira Greeves, Ted;
Amelia Logan, Max.
70cm Showjumping Caelan Greeves – Sam
70cm Arena Jump Mix Margery Warnock, Storm; Holly McCarroll, Midge; Zahrah Zahoor-Ali, Annie.
80cm Showjumping Bailey Dunn, Bug.
80cm Arena Jump Mix Megan Hamill, Chill In The Air; Gwen Scott, Derry; Emma Bell, Kiss.
90cm Showjumping Kim Dunn, Oreo; Lauren Hamill, Noah.
90cm Arena Jump Mix Amanda Telford, Hero; Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street; Gwen Scott, Derry; Jim McShane, Denzil.
1m Showjumping Jenny McBride, Cornet Lady; Lauren Hamill, Noah.
1m Arena Jump Mix Samantha Hanna, Nova.