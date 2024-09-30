Now an established event in the showjumping calendar, the two-day horse show saw riders from all over Ireland attend the Lurgan based complex.

Saturday 21 September

On day one, Saturday, the first class of the day saw the 80cms divided among three riders who managed to navigate the course without penalty.

Again, the 90cms saw a shared victory among multiple competitors, including Heather Steele’s Ballynanny 4 (Heather Steele), Rachel Chapman’s Battlehill PepperLu (Rachel Chapman), and others, highlighting the depth of talent.

The 1m class which also included a €2000 prize fund from DAFM National Breeding Services, delivered by Horse Sport Ireland, was divided among notable horses such as Markus Buser’s Baumes Otto and Allison Mercer’s Pierrot T.

Taking first place in the 1.10m was Connie McFadden with the McFadden Equine owned Domar Van De Neerheide, followed by Lisa Rosbotham and the Keonan Stables Ltd’s Erico, and Jane Allen Collins’s Lougherne Caravaggio (Ellie Humphries) made up the top trio when placing third. McFadden was once again in the money in the 1.20m when she placed second once more with Domar Van De Neerheide, the class this time being won by Sammy Weston with Daphne (IHR).

Sunday 22 September 2024

A larger turn out took to the arena on Sunday, in the 90cms class Nicholas Bothwell emerged victorious with Lucky Echonix as the only double clear combination in the class. The 1m class also played host to the Northern Ireland Horse Board 4-Year-Old Young Performance Class, where €600 was divided amongst the eligible four year olds in the class.

Another €600 was up for grabs in the 1.10m as it also had a division for five and six year old horses with Andrew Farren’s Nevada TE ridden by Shaun Farren taking first place, followed by Ann Galvin’s Tra Houston ridden by Lucy Morton in second. Michelle McElhatton’s Ludo's Promise piloted by Barry McCormack) secured first place in the NIHB seven and eight Year Old Performance 1.20m, with Tessa Westbrook’s Lavori and international eventer Steven Smith in second.

In the 1.25m Meadows Grand Prix Robin Bingham’s Untouchable Cavalier (Barry McCormack) clinched the top spot along with Joanne Morton’s Blueoak Legaland (Abby Morton), whilst Emma Jackson with Sharon Eadie’s Vanderbitt following closely in third.

Results

Saturday 21 September

80cms:

Divided between Emma Ewing’s Emmford Ella (Emma Ewing), George Newton’s Simply Radical (George Newton), Tiarna Mc Grath’s Super Kali Fragalistic (Martina King).

90cms:

Divided between Heather Steele’s Ballynanny 4 (Heather Steele), Rachel Chapman’s Battlehill PepperLu (Rachel Chapman), Janene Gamble’s Bouncer Flynn (Janene Gamble), June Burgess’ Maxwelton (June Burgess), Victoria Teuton’s painted cavalier (Daniel O'Sullivan), Brian Barkley’s Rnh Piero (Edward Little), George Newton’s Simply Radical (George Newton).

1 Metre, including Meadows EC 4 Year Old Championship €2000 provided by DAFM:

Divided between Markus Buser’s Baumes Otto (Rory Lavery), Harold Megahey’s Don Camillon 123 Z (Jonny Mulligan), Julian Kirk’s Drumkee Bay Boy (Gabrielle Kirk), Andrea Foster’s Graigue Blossom (Ben Foster), Hannah Thompson’s Jemeela Charm (Hannah Thompson), Cariad McAlpine’s Killybrick Celebration (Catherine Thornton), Judith Sossick’s Loughview Verdell (Adam Sossick), Shannon Mackenzie’s Mackenzies seigners lux (Shannon Mackenzie), Joanna Curran’s Mirdads Jebreeel (Shannon Curran), Laoise O’Farrell’s Miss Mojito (Laoise O’Farrell), Allison Mercer’s Pierrot T (Ellie Humphries), McFadden Equine’s Róssas Agánis (Mackenzie Healy), Hannah Thompson’s Sam Mar Riverland Imp (Hannah Thompson), Alexandra Bailey’s Vancouvers Choice (Sophia Madeley), Amanda Hylands’ Western Ruska (Jonny Mulligan).

1.10m

1. McFadden Equine’s Domar Van De Neerheide (Connie McFadden); 2. Keonan stables ltd’s Erico (Lisa Rosbotham); 3. Jane Allen Collins’ Lougherne Caravaggio (Ellie Humphries); 4. Harold Megahey’s Tetris VD Bisschop (Jonny Mulligan); 5. Penny Murphy’s Kontiki (IHB) (Charlotte Harding); 6. Jackie Short`s Otis Redding (Emma Jackson).

1.20m:

1. Hilary Weston’s Daphne (IHR) (Sammy Weston); 2. McFadden Equine’s Domar Van De Neerheide (Connie McFadden); 3. Hilary Weston’s Lynara Rioja (Sammy Weston); 4. Eimear Burns’ Gee Que (Teaghán Eamonn Burns); 5. Danni Jennings’ Super Star (IHR) (Danni Jennings); 6. Sarah Riley’s Kilcoltrim Cooley (Clare Abbott).

1.30m:

1. Joshua Russell’s Ringmoor (Joshua Russell); 2. McFadden Equine’s Contemporary Rock (Mackenzie Healy); 3. Frank Curran’s Kadee van Overis Z (Frank Curran); 4. Danni Jennings’ Super Star (IHR) (Danni Jennings); 5. Sonya McAleer’s My Cool Boy (Catherine Thornton).

Sunday 22 September 90cms 1. Nicholas Bothwell’s Lucky Echonix (Nicholas Bothwell).

1M (Inc NIHB 4 Year Old Young Performance Class- HSI Prize Fund €600) - Sponsored by DAFM Breeding Grant 2024: Divided between Tegan White McMorrow’s Ballinamurra Sunflight (Tegan White McMorrow), Markus Buser’s Baumes Otto (Rory Lavery), Paula Mcmaster’s Brookfield Queen C (Alex McMaster), Sonia Graham’s Cocochino (Lucy Knight), Jayne Moore’s CSF Tia (Jayne Moore), Ellen Hughes’ Formil Cool Diamond (Shannon Treanor), Lisa Best’s Loughans Captain (Alex Best), Rachel Whann’`s Olita KWPN (Jodie Creighton), Andrew Farren’s Peruza (Andrew Farren), Allison Mercer’s Pierrot T (Ellie Humphries), Ian Moore’s Pinecroft Lamiro (Ian Moore). 1.10m (Inc NIHB 5 & 6 Year Old Young Performance Class HSI Prize Fund €600)) Sponsored by DAFM Breeding Grant 2024: 1. Andrew Farren’s Nevada TE (Shaun Farren); 2. Ann Galvin’s Tra Houston (Lucy Morton); 3. Robert Mckee’s Lady of Honour (Robert Mckee); 4. Mary McLeigh’s Dunnanew Sunset (Mary McLeigh); 5. Michelle McElhatton’s Cazadee (Jodie Creighton); 6. Paula McMaster’s Ludovick (Alex McMaster). 1.20m (Inc NIHB 7 & 8 Year Old Young Performance Horse HSI Prize Fund €600))- Sponsored by DAFM Breeding Grant 2024: 1. Michelle McElhatton’s Ludo's Promise (Barry Mccormack); 2. Tessa Westbrook’s Lavori (Steven Smith); 3. Rachelle Harding’s RJC Second Bet (Charlotte Harding); 4. Suzanne Hagan’s Loughview commander (Hsi) (Suzanne Hagan); 5. Terry Johnston’s Strangford (HSI) (Steven Smith); 6. Ken Bolton’s Simple Vision (Emma Jackson).

Meadows Autumn 1.25m Grand Prix 1. Robin Bingham’s Untouchable Cavalier (Barry Mccormack); Joanne Morton’s Blueoak Legaland (Abby Morton); 3. Sharon Eadie’s Vanderbitt (Emma Jackson); 4. Ciara Coyle’s C And G Pie (Charlotte Harding); 5. Penny Campbell’s Corlioni (Lisa Priestley); 6. Emma Jackson’s Kylestone Cashel (Emma Jackson).

1 . MEC Autumn Championships Sean Warren riding Nevada TE, winners of the 1.10m NIHB 5 & 6 Year Old Young Performance Class. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales

2 . MEC Autumn Championships Barry McCormack riding Untouchable Cavalier, winners of the Meadows Autumn 1.25m Grand Prix. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales

3 . MEC Autumn Championships Barry McCormack riding Ludo’s Promise, winners of the 1.20m NIHB 7 & 8 Year Old Young Performance Horse. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales