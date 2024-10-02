Horse Week: Autumn Dressage League gets underway at Ardnacashel Equestrian

ARDNACASHEL Equestrian kicked off the autumn season on September 29 with the first leg of their new league.

Thankfully the rain stayed away for the first week of the 2024 Autumn Dressage League.

Organisers wish to express a huge “well done” to all of the competitors and say thank you to the judge for the day, Judith McCord.

The dressage league continues next Sunday, October 13.

Results from week one, September 29

Intro Junior:

1. Amelia Logan and Bart;

2. Elliot Logan and Bart;

3. Amelia Logan and Mac.

Intro Senior:

1. Lindsay Kirk and Paris;

2. Sarah Scott and Minnie;

3. Lisa Smiton and Cochise;

4. Shelley Symon and Keeva;

5. Philip Frizzle and Bentley;

6. Andree Keen and Zebedee Dee Dah.

Newcomers:

1. Liberty Molloy and Milo;

2. Alex Greer and Phoenix Spark;

3. Leigh - Anne Rea and Nelson;

4. Uma Dare and Nora;

5. Cathy Cowan and Major Magee;

6. Amelia Logan and Mac.

Prelim:

1. Sophie Donnell and Lusmagh Echo;

2. Sam Taylor and Star;

3. Emma Connolly and Mullaghdrin Cointreau Lady;

4. Josie Knox and Percy;

5. Nichola Caughey and Cobweb.

Novice:

1. Heather McMillian and Rock Carnival.

Elementary:

1. Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle.

