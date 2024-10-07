Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THERE was a great performance from all competitors in all classes at Connell Hill Equestrian on Saturday 5 October.

Setting off at 10am with the pony cross-poles were winning riders Lucy Maybin on Piccola, Lucy Maybin on Ash, Sorcha Maher on Angel and Sarah Kirkpatrick on Volvo, with Sarah and Sorcha bravely moving up the heights to take the honours for the next class too.

As the day gained ground, the afternoon saw Amy Fleming with first place in the 80s on Jess, Grace Hancock in second with Blue and Clodagh Murphy on a well deserved third.

Tying for joint first place in the 90cm class was Emma Gaston on Dora and Laura Canavan on Diamond, and a close third from Darragh Murphy on young horse Rocky.

Young riders pictured with their red rosettes at Connell Hill. (Pic: Connell Hill)

A great day for Laura Canavan with her second win in the meter class, tying with Karen Walker on Ellie.

The 1.10m saw Darragh Murphy, on Justin, jump a lovely double clear round, and went on to win the 1.20m class with a well deserved congratulations going Darragh’s way!

Well done to everyone who took part!

Dates for your diary throughout the autumn months are every weekend from Saturday, October 12th O (excluding October 19 SJI Pony Show) through to Saturday, November 29.

Pictured at Connell Hill Equestrian's training show. (Pic: Connell Hill)

All entries are on the day costing £12 and classes start at 10am with pony cross-poles kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue to school around on a Saturday morning with classes to suit all levels. Indoor and Outdoor arena hire is available seven days a week.

Everyone is very welcome.