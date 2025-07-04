Horse Week: Avalon Everett appointed COO at Horse Sport Ireland

HORSE Sport Ireland (HSI) has announced the appointment of Avalon Everett as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Everett will also continue in her role as General Counsel, reflecting over a decade of senior leadership across the organisation’s legal, regulatory, and operational functions.

She has played a central role in shaping HSI’s development through successive Olympic cycles, governance reforms, and structural realignment. Her appointment as COO reflects the leadership she has delivered across high-performance sport, legal affairs, policy, and programme management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the appointment HSI CEO, Denis Duggan, said: “I am delighted that Avalon Everett has been appointed as our Chief Operating Officer at Horse Sport Ireland with immediate effect.

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) has announced the appointment of Avalon Everett as Chief Operations Officer (COO). Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“Avalon has been an invaluable member of our team over 10 years, contributing exceptional expertise especially in key areas of governance, legal affairs as well as her stewardship of our extremely successful high-performance programmes.

“Her deep understanding of our organisation and equestrian sport combined with her strategic mindset and dedication to the values and purpose of HSI make her the perfect choice to lead our operations forward. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Avalon as she drives excellence across our programmes, further strengthening Ireland’s reputation globally in the sport horse world.”

Speaking on her appointment, Ms Everett said: “I’m honoured to continue serving Horse Sport Ireland in this expanded capacity. I’ve had the privilege of working with outstanding people across the sport, and in particular, I want to thank my colleagues past and present, whose support, dedication, and integrity have meant a great deal to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also grateful to the athletes, owners, breeders, and stakeholders who continue to shape and strengthen our sport. HSI is a unique organisation, the only federation globally with both breeding and sport under one roof, which gives us a powerful platform to support Irish equestrianism at every level. I look forward to continuing to support the systems, meaningful relationships, and programmes that help the sport thrive.”

As COO, Ms Everett assumes executive responsibility for the delivery and coordination of HSI’s operations across high performance, recreation, coaching, corporate affairs, registrations and communications. The addition of communications to the COO remit reflects a renewed focus on clear, consistent messaging, stronger stakeholder engagement, and the growth of Irish equestrian sport’s public profile and fanbase.

This alignment brings HSI’s core areas closer together, connecting the journey from the birth of the Irish horse to international competition and Olympic achievement.

Ms Everett has held responsibility for the oversight and delivery of HSI’s High Performance Programmes, working closely with Sport Ireland and performance staff to secure and protect key investment into Ireland’s Olympic and international campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under her oversight, Sport Ireland investment into high performance and participation has grown, supporting athlete development and ensuring Ireland remains internationally competitive. These programmes have contributed to multiple championship podium finishes and Nations Cup wins, strengthened Olympic qualification pathways, and enhanced Ireland’s international standing.

Ms Everett also led HSI’s response to the Indecon Review, embedding wide-ranging reforms in governance, compliance, and operational structures, while aligning programme delivery with national funding frameworks.

As General Counsel, she leads on legal, regulatory, and governance matters, and provides legal oversight of all business units within the organisation. A practising solicitor, Ms Everett trained and practised with a Dublin-based commercial law firm, specialising in regulatory, litigation, and commercial matters.

She also worked in sport regulation and disciplinary processes, bringing direct experience in case management and conflict resolution. Ms Everett previously served as Chief Risk Officer until 2024, during which she led the development of HSI’s internal risk and compliance systems. Her legal background continues to underpin HSI’s governance framework, policy development, and relationships with statutory and sporting bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also represents Ireland internationally, advocating for Irish interests through active involvement with the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) and the European Equestrian Federation (EEF).

As part of this executive restructure, HSI will shortly begin recruitment for a new Head of Performance and Coaching, who will report to the COO and lead the continued development of Ireland’s Olympic and performance pathways.

Ms Everett’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Horse Sport Ireland prepares for the next cycle of strategic growth, Olympic preparation, and international delivery.