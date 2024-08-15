Horse Week: Awaiting exam results? Discover Equine at Enniskillen Campus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you know someone who is passionate about horses and is eagerly anticipating the release of their examination results?

Steer them towards a promising career path with courses offered at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

As Northern Ireland's specialist Equine course provider, Enniskillen Campus offers an array of courses. Whether it’s full-time, part-time, short or online courses, we have qualifications starting this September from Level 2 to Honours Degree.

Courses after A-Levels

Study equine at Enniskillen Campus, CAFRE. Courses on offer for those leaving school with A-Level and GCSE and equivalent qualifications. (Pic: CAFRE)

After A-Levels or equivalent qualifications, CAFRE provides a variety courses, accredited by Ulster University. If you are looking for flexibility, study online over two years, part-time to attain a Certificate in Equine Science and Management.

If full-time study suits you, we offer a Foundation Degree and a BSc (Honours) Degree in Equine Management.

The Foundation Degree is delivered over two years at Enniskillen Campus and incorporates a period of work placement in the equine sector. On graduating from the course learners can opt to enter employment or progress on to the BSc (Honours) Degree course.

The Honours Degree involves three years of study at Enniskillen Campus. Students can opt to complete a year of work placement, taking four years to complete the qualification. Learners develop their knowledge of equine care, racing, equitation, breeding, science and business management.

Degree students gain invaluable experience through CAFRE’s connections with industry, and have the opportunity to apply for bursaries, scholarships and internships which all help to progress their careers in equine management.

Equine Higher Level full-time courses are still open for applications through UCAS Clearing. For those considering the online, part-time Certificate in Higher Education programme visit our website www.cafre.ac.uk for more information.

Study after GCSEs

Students who have completed GCSE or equivalent qualifications can apply to Level 2 or Level 3 Further Education programmes. Our full-time courses incorporate work placements, allowing students to enhance their expertise and understanding of the Equine sector. Additionally, we offer work-based Apprenticeship training courses for those employed in an equine business, in Northern Ireland, working a minimum of 21 hours per week. For further information on Further Education courses and to apply please visit www.cafre.ac.uk

Visit

If you haven’t applied to study at CAFRE this September, you still have a chance to visit Enniskillen Campus. CAFRE’s staff will be available on exam results days. Stop by between 11am and 2pm with a copy of your GCSE or A-Level exam results to meet the teams and explore if a course at CAFRE is right for you.

For information about CAFRE courses and how to apply, email: [email protected] or visit www.cafre.ac.uk for more information.