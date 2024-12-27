Horse Week: AWARE benefit from charity dressage at Laurel View Equestrian Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LAUREL View patrons have always been great at supporting the annual charity dressage competition and 2024 was no exception.

Sunday, December 8 was the date and Aware NI the nominated charity to benefit from all the contributions. At present almost £875 has been raised. Donations can still be added through the Just Giving link at www.laurelview.co.uk

As well as being indebted to the wonderful competitors and their teams, a big shout out goes to the generous sponsors Doagh Equestrian, Equi-Tog, KR Equine and Martin Lavery Pet Foods.

Those that came top of their class benefited from this sponsorship.

Aisleen Keenan and Sandy picked up second in Class 4. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

Judges Ivor Harper-Hewitt and Martina McKinley very kindly gave off their time and expertise, they were assisted by able scribes at their side. Thanks to all these individuals.

This was the last dressage competition of 2024 at Laurel View, but the next leg won’t be long coming around on Sunday, January 12.

Lots of festive attire and a healthy dose of tinsel made for a colourful Christmas charity event, captured by the Equi-Tog team.

Charity Show for Aware NI, Winter Dressage League (3 of 6)

Third in the Freestyle for Zara Jones and Sweet Lady of Mystery. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

Class 1 - BD Intro C - Sponsored by Equi-Tog

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Jamie, Mya McKay, 70.43; 2nd Binx, Katie Watt, 69.13; 3rd Summer, Hannah Kernohan, 68.91; 4th Hugo, Katie Watt, 68.48; 5th tie Admiral, Lena Twardzicka and Lady, Lena Twardzicka, 66.52.

Class 2 - Prelim 7 - Sponsored by Doagh Equestrian

1st and 2nd in the Open Class for Jill Hobson and Hanne. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Goofy, Lucca Stubington, 72.95; 2nd Ernie, Sharon McKeever, 70.68; 3rd Chester, Lizzy Taylor, 69.32; 4th Carrickview Saratoga, Nicky Nesbitt, 68.41; 5th Luna, Anya Waugh, 65.68; 6th Ben, Sarah-Grace Blelock, 65.00.

Class 3 - Prelim 12 - Sponsored by KR Equine

Judge - Martina McKinley

Red rosettes for Goofy and Lucca Stubington in Classes 2 and 3. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

1st Goofy, Lucca Stubington, 69.26; 2nd Clady Water Jay Jay, Kelly Gray, 68.33; 3rd Sandy, Aisleen Keenan, 66.85; 4th Kenny B, Nicky Nesbitt, 65.37; 5th Louie, Lucca Stubington, 59.07.

Class 4 - Prelim 18 - Sponsored by Doagh Equestrian

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Phoebe, Lucca Stubington, 71.15; 2nd Sandy, Aisleen Keenan, 67.50; 3rd Bridge of Stars, Leonie Tanczer, 64.42.

Class 5 - Novice 24 - Sponsored by Doagh Equestrian

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Pippa, Cora McNulty, 65.87; 2nd Lord Finnigan, Kate Higgins, 62.61.

Class 6 - Open - KR Equine

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Hanne (Elem), Jill Hobson, 67.60; 2nd Hanne (Med), Jill Hobson, 64.52.

Class 7 - Freestyle to Music - Sponsored by Doagh Equestrian

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Schumi (Intro), Sophia McKay, 75.28; 2nd Casper (Prelim), Hannah Kernohan, 73.61; 3rd Sweet Lady of Mystery (Prelim), Zara Jones, 70.83; 4th Kenzie (Prelim), Rebecca Mullan, 70.00; 5th Silver (Prelim), Anna Kelly, 68.33; 6th Parklanes Bluebell (Intro), India Robinson, 65.00.

Class 8 - Dashing Dog Dressage - Sponsored by Martin Lavery Pet Foods

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Chester, Mya McKay, 73.96; 2nd Beau, Amelie Hobson-Brown, 70.63.

Class 9 - Santa's Substitute Steed - Sponsored by Laurel View

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Katie Gray, Hobby Horse, 90.00; 2nd Lizzy Taylor & Luisa Langford, Hobby Horses, 88.00.

Class 10 - Little Elves - Sponsored by Doagh Equestrian

1st Lizzy Taylor, Chester (Class 2), 69.32; 2nd Hannah Kernohan, Summer (Class 1), 68.91; 3rd Lena Twardzicka, Admiral/Lady (Class 1), 66.52; 4th Sarah-Grace Blelock, Ben (Class 2), 65.00; 5th Luisa Langford, Annabelle (Class 1), 63.04.

Class 11 - Santa's Senior Citizens - Sponsored by Doagh Equestrian

1st Anne Hill, Blaze Tempo (Class 2), 62.95; 2nd Roddy Crilly, Copper (Class 1), 62.61.