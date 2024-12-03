Horse Week: Back up Hagans Croft's centre line as dressage league gets back up and running

AFTER a week of cancelled events due to weather conditions, Hagans Croft Equestrian’s dressage league got back up and running on Saturday 30 November.

Competitors were under the watchful eye of judge Corey Mawhinney as they entered a range of British Dressage intro to medium dressage tests.

Casey Froemling and ‘Ralphie’ shone through in the intro test and all their hard work paid off on Saturday as they saluted to a score of 69.57% and first place. Casey was delighted to say the least and gave the pair the confidence boost they deserved, they are already practicing the intro test for next week.

The Newcomers class seen Caoimhe Gallagher and 'Sid' take the win with 68.42%, followed by Taylor Ferguson and ‘Corglass Sandra’ in second place with 68.16%.

Leah Chambers, Cloonireen Silver Knight. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Leah Chambers and ‘Cloonireen Silver Knight’ took the top spot in the Prelim class, scoring 69%. Leah admittedly said she has competed between the white boards in at least two years so hopefully this win has encouraged them to turn up the centre line more often.

Unfortunately there were no entries for the Novice or Medium tests therefore the Elementary test was the last test ridden with one and only competitor – Barbara McMurray and Rocco Bananaman finishing on a score of 61.8%. Well done Barbara!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the second leg of Hagans Croft’s five-week dressage league. Thank you to the judge Corey Mawhinney, scribe Barbara, scorer Katie and to Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

All photographs can be viewed and purchased from Black Horse Photography’s website.

Caoimhe Gallagher, Sid. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

This league runs every Saturday until December 21 and is open to everyone. Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, placings will be based on a points system.

Casey Froemling, Ralphie. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Dressage Results, Saturday, November 30

Class 1: Intro: British Dressage, Intro B, 2009

1) Casey Froemling, Ralphie 69.57%; 2) Ellie-May, Monday 68.04%; 3) Rachel Freil, Pallow 67.83%; 4) Abbie Johnston, Eastern Breeze 65.22%; 5) Jeanette Morris, Beauty 64.78%.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim: British Dressage, Prelim 1, 2006

1) Caoimhe Gallagher, Sid 68.42%; 2) Taylor Ferguson, Corglass Sandra 68.16%; 3) Holly McCandless, Sir Max 66.32%; 4) Cara Napier, Smidge 64.47%; 5) Marina Stewart, Murphy 63.95%; 6) Valerie McCracken, Bunowen Lad 60.53%; 7) Jacqueline Burnside, Merlin 58.95%.

Class 3: Prelim: British Dressage, Prelim 12, 2005

1) Leah Chambers Cloonireen Silver Knight 69%; 2) Chloe Rooney, Starling 67.8%; 3) Molly O'Connor, Grace 66.5%; 4) Carol Moorhead, Ula 64.8%; 5) Chloe Rooney, Beans 64.4%; 6) Laura Mcdermott, Cognac 63.6%; 7) Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally 60.6%.

Class 4: Novice: British Dressage, Novice 24, 2010

No Entries.

Class 5: Elementary: British Dressage, Elementary 44, 2002

1) Barbara McMurray, Rocco Bananaman 61.8%.

Class 6: Medium: Dressage Ireland, Medium Test M72, 2015

No Entries.