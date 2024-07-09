Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SATURDAY, July 6 saw the start of Hagans Croft’s five-week dressage league where competitors turned down the centre line to a selection of British Dressage tests from Intro to Elementary level.

Although entries were low, talent was aplenty as judge, Coreen Abernethy, kept her eye on all those horse and riders out for their day’s competition.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the first leg of Hagans Croft’s five-week dressage league.

Thank you to the judge Coreen Abernethy, scribe Barbara and to scorer Katie. Thanks also to Justina from Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

Laura Fekkes, Finn. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until August 3 and is open to everyone.

Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

Joanne Dow, Orions Carrabawn Star. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, placings will be based on a points system.

The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Jane Allen-Collins, Lougherne Atlanta. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Dressage Results, Saturday, July 6

Class 1: INTRO: British Dressage, Intro B, 2009

1. Claire Walker, Dionigi 63.04%; 2. Chelsea Lewis, Sobistabo 61.96%.

Class 2: NEWCOMERS PRELIM: British Dressage, Prelim 13, 2006

1. Joanne Dow, Orions Carrabawn Star 67.29%; 2. Annabelle Gill, The Lone Ranger 64.17%; 3. Lily Jones, Red 61.88%.

Class 3: PRELIM: British Dressage, Prelim 12, 2005

1. Jane Allen-Collins, Lougherne Atlanta 72.8%; 2. Claire Adams, Miss Lane Fox 68%; 3. Chloe Brophy, The Miller Way 67.8%; 4. Jessica Byrne, Carryon Platinums Edition 65.4%; 5. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts 64.6%; 6. Georgina Cunningham, Canadian Express 58.4.

Class 4: NOVICE: British Dressage, Novice 30, 2006

1. Laura Fekkes, Finn 70.38%; 2. Poppy Moore, Ellie 68.27%.

Class 5: ELEMENTARY: British Dressage, Elementary 49, 2009