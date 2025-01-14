Horse Week: Baileys Horse Feeds flexi eventing series gets underway

Snow and ice may have halted the start for some folk but, for others, action really began in earnest at the Meadows Equestrian Centre where the team were out from 5.30am harrowing all three arenas to ensure that ground conditions were perfect.

This league is all about educating riders and horses in preparation for the competition season and that was very, very evident across all three disciplines where an abundance of flowers, banners, music etc created that authentic competition atmosphere.

As is normal at the start of the Series, the entries were predominantly at Intro and Pre Novice level which required a class split at the former.

In the Intro ‘A’ class, Nikki McKee, one of our ‘graduate’ dressage judges, reserved her top mark of 74% for 15-year-old East Down Pony Club member, Molly Marner, riding Gelato.

The Year 11 student at Assumption Grammar School, Ballynahinch, has only had the 14.2 part bred Connemara since July. Whilst they have already competed at working hunter and show jumping, this was the combination’s first encounter between the white boards and Molly is already looking forward to their debut eventing appearance in March.

Christine Findlay took second spot with a score of 72.8% on Parklodge Over and Under.

Christine, who got married last year, has had ‘Dolphin’ for just over three months, having bought him from England on the recommendation of a friend. He had been out of work for a few years but she is looking forward to the start of the eventing season where we’ll see her entry in the EI90 Amateur class.

Dublin based judge, David Lee, cast his critical eye over the competitors in the Intro ‘B’ section where Katie McKee, from Comber, secured the top place with Bear (Water Paint) on a score of 77.5%.

This 10-year-old skewbald gelding was seldom out of the top six placings last year, including two back to back wins at Loughanmore and Hazeldene 5 and he finished the season off with a third place podium finish at the National Championships in Kilguilkey.

Ami Kwasniewska also broke the 70% barrier to take second place with Just SJ (70.8%).

Amy bought Just SJ, a 13-year-old Thoroughbred gelding by Buslane and Trans Island, as a rising four-year-old off the track where he had raced three times.

They did compete under Eventing Ireland rules up to 110 level but have had the last few years off while Amy concentrated on a change of career to coincide with the arrival of her little daughter, Mollie, and the establishment of a small livery yard and coaching facility where she has been putting her BHS Stage 3 coaching qualification to good use.

The highest mark of the day (80%) was awarded in the Pre Novice class by FEI Judge, Vanda Stewart, to Eve Fitzsimmons and Connor (Tiboy des Etisses), previously campaigned by Anita Doherty.

The 19-year-old member of Iveagh Branch of the Pony Club secured Connor in 2023 but, unfortunately, was unable to event last year due to a back injury. Saturday’s outing represented the first time they were in a dressage arena for almost a year but Eve, who is trained by Steven Smith, is currently on a gap year from University and very much looking forward to the start of the eventing season.

Anna McErlean slotted into second place on a score of 76.8% with Premier Lara, owned by Symone Brown who is currently on vacation in Australia and New Zealand.

Seventeen-year-old Anna, from Aghalee, has been working full time at Smith Brothers, Gilford, since June.

Withdrawals due to snow and ice reduced the Novice class to just six starters where the win went to Jaclyn Brackenridge riding Comanche Arrow. Jaclyn successfully competed this eleven year old gelding, owned by Cindy Cunningham, last year culminating in a win at Tullymurry 2 in July. Denis Currie and the infamous Troy (Arodstown Aramis) came in four points behind in runner up position.

Just two combinations appeared before David Lee in the Intermediate class where he awarded Nichola Wray and Springhill Showman a score of 66.2. This combination is no stranger to success, having picked up the award for Best NR 110 Amateur as well as the overall Eventing Ireland Amateur award for 2024. They are champing at the bit to get the Eventing season underway for 2025. Andrew Napier and Hazeldene Elsa scored 61.9 to finish in second. This combination moved up to Intermediate level in the second half of last year and finished on a high, having completed Lisgarvan House International in twelfth position.

Thank you to all the judges, scribes, call up sStewards, arena parties, scorer, administration staff and everyone who helped to make Saturday such a success.

Special thanks to Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds for her generous sponsorship of this league which continues every Saturday until February 22. Full details on MEC website. Remember that points are awarded in all phases for performance AND attendance and there will be special prizes for highest placed Pony Club/Riding Club member as well as for the highest placed Thoroughbred. In addition there is a Treo Eile prize each week of €150 for the top three Thoroughbreds competing at Intro dressage and 80cms showjumping and cross country.

Please get your dressage entries for next Saturday in by 5pm on Wednesday.

Full results

Arena 1 – Intro ‘A’- Judge: Nikki McKee

1. Molly Marner, Gelato;

2. Christine Findlay, Parklodge Over and Under;

3. Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque;

4. Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby;

5. Sarah Cowan, Glennan Rua Storm;

6. Holly Rice, Supreme Dream.

Arena 2 –Pre Novice- Judge: Vanda Stewart

1. Eve Fitzsimons, Connor;

2. Anna McErlean, Lara;

3. Felicity McConnell, Easy Pleased;

4. Hannah Groves, Scott;

5. Nicola Martin, Misty;

6. Katie McKee, Bear.

Arena 2 –Novice- Judge: Vanda Stewart

1. Jaclyn Brackenridge, Comanche Arrow;

2. Denis Currie, Troy;

3. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman;

4. Robyn Rice, My Isabella;

5. Britt Megahey, Harry;

6. Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising.

Arena 3 – Intro ‘B’- Judge: David Lee

1. Katie McKee, Bear;

2. Ami Kwasniewska, Just SJ;

3. Kerry McGrady, Fonzie;

4. Heather Champion, Rosie;

5. Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic;

6. Oonagh MacOscar, Russell.

Arena 3 –Intermediate- Judge: David Lee

1. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman;

2. Andrew Napier, Elsa;

Show Jumping (clear rounds).

70cms

Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer, Rebecca Millar, Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go, Sarah Cowan, Gleann Rua Storm, Claire Ireland, Molly’s Prince, Caitlin Thompson, Crackerjack.

80cms

Robyn Rice, My Isabella, Holly Blythe, Mano of Deerpark, Joanna Tarasewicz, Pablo, Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx, Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack, Janice Ireland, Technicolour Dream, Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic, Karina McVeigh, Cococabana.

90cms

Amy Smyth, Lisross Irish Knight, Eva Kennedy, Darcy, Gigi Roelle, Derrynoose Lady, Christine Findlay, Parklodge Over and Under, Ben Foster, Alfie, Molly Marner, Gelato, Sofie Halcrow, Clonminch Sally, Wendy Findlay, Pebbles, Gabby Kirk, Rolly, Rachael Broome, Chester.

1m

Zara Reid, Major Cross, Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising, Eimhear Donaghy, TMS Freedom, Ellie McDowell, Rosscrib Ladybird , Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl.

1.10m

Ellie McDowell, Vanderbitt

Cross Country (clear rounds)

70cms

Amy Roberts, George, Cathy Campbell, Callie, Claire Ireland, Molly’s Prince, Holly Webber, Simeon, Janice Ireland, Technicolour Dream, Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer, Sarah Belle, TJ.

80cms

Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, Gigi Roelle, Derrynoose Lady, Holly Blythe, Mano of Deerpark, Holly Rice, Supreme Dream, Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx, Joanna Tarasewicz, Pablo, Kerry McGrady, Fonzie, Lesley Coey, Charlie, Oonagh MacOscar, Russell, Rachael Burns, Cavalier Carry on Cruising, Rachel Williams, Entwistle Swann Song, Robyn Rice, My Isabella, Ruby Cairnduff, Bindy, Lee Bloomfield, TC.

90cms

Ami Kwasniewska, Just SJ, Anne Killen, Alf, Jaclyn Brackenridge, Comanche Arrow, Jessica Byrne, Carry On Platinum Edition, Lauren Smyth, Hey There Delilah, Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby, Wendy Findlay, Pebbles.

1m

Anna McErlean, Lara, Hannah Groves, Leo, Hannah Groves, Scott, Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman, Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl, Katie Annet, Horse.

Ellie McDowell riding Vanderbitt, clear in the 1.10m Showjumping.

Rebecca Millar riding Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go, clear in the 70cm Showjumping.

Nichola Wray riding Springhill Showman, winners of the Intermediate Dressage.