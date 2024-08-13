Horse Week: Ballyclare trainer sends out winner 53 years after last success at track

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

THE Andrew Kinirons trained Hidden Land bowed out from racing being currently in foal to Swoop when winning the mares handicap hurdle with Kevin Sexton aboard at Downpatrick.

The ultra consistent mare won on the flat at the Galway Festival recently and was bringing her tally of success to seven wins and in excess of £50,000 having been bought for £2,500 at the Tattersalls Mares Sale in 2020 by the trainer. Four victories and two placed from six efforts at the local course form part of the success story. The gallant mare made all to score and never in danger from challengers.

Kinirons said: “The main thing was to ensure she came home safe. She’s not an easy ride and it takes a good jockey in the saddle. I’m going to ride in the Pat Smullen Charity race so looking for sponsors.”

Step Out trained at Larne by Stuart Crawford and JJ Slevin aboard opened his account when winning the long distance maiden hurdle. The winner ran third for most of the race however six held claims at the penultimate flight and the local horse got a lovely split at the last when the two horse on his left veered left allowing the winner to burst through and go clear.

53 years after his last course winner Ballyclare trainer Billy Bryson was deservedly back when the winners enclosure when Augusta George pictured last before storming home in the closing stages with Neil Gault aboard to score and surviving a stewards enquiry to reward a stalwart of the Ulster training ranks. (Pic: Freelance)

Slevin said: “He has some good runs. However I’ll have to listen to what Stuart tells me as the change of tactics and the trip today worked well. He's a big chaser down the line.”

The concluding bumper supplied the second local winner at the meeting when Augusta George with Neil Gault in the saddle won for long standing stalwart of the Ulster training ranks Billy Bryson prevailing after a hard fought battle with another local hope Dramatic License. Bryson based at Ballyclare a former amateur rider only trains a couple of horses and having been part of the local scene for decades was a hugely popular victor.

Bryson said on Monday: “I’m delighted – over the moon. It might have been a long wait since I won with Viking Cove here in 1973 but it’s worth it. This course must be lucky for me as Viking Cove also won a bumper here and coincidently my brother John who owns todays winner rode the horse that day in 1973.

“I only have four horses for a bit of fun and the craic. Racing has changed as the small man can’t really compete with the major trainers now but it’s in the blood. I had several offers after he finished second here but they weren’t his value and winning today shows the decision was right and you can’t measure the fun and pleasure we got from the success. He’ll go hurdling next.”

The Gordon Elliott trained Mordor partnered by Ballyclare jockey San Ewing claims the featured Rated Hurdle with the trainer completing a double courtesy of Up And Out in the handicap. (Pic: Freelance)

The John McConnell trained Sharp Object partnered by Ben Harvey having made most of the running claimed the opening mares maiden hurdle. The winner readily repelled the challengers on the downhill run to the last and quickly put day light between herself and the Mullins trained Born In Purple.

McConnell said: “I was a little bit worried - I thought I was taking a bit of a risk dropping her down in trip, but Ben said it was easy for her,. From the last up to the line, up a hill, she actually put distance between herself on her own which Ben and I were impressed with. We'll go the novice hurdle route. I don't know if we will go through the winter, but we will certainly go up until October.”

The race sponsored by the ITBA and the winner having already collected £7,500 added another £5,000 with the opportunity when she wins a chase and another £5,000 under the scheme in addition to the prize money won.

The featured Rated Hurdle saw a battle between the Gordon Elliott trained winner Mordor and Dollar Value – the later consenting to start after his usual antics.

Hidden Land trained by Andrew Kinirons with Kevin Sexton in the saddles bows out on a winning note and now retires to stud bringing already in foal. (Pic: Freelance)

The runner up attempted to make all but was joined by the winner at the last and asserted with the duo far in front of rivals.

Local jockey, Sam Ewing, said: “He ran well at Galway and improving with the more experience. I've got off to a flyer as that’s my 20 winner this season, so hopefully it stays going.”

Elliott swiftly doubled up in the following handicap hurdle when Up And Out supplied young Finn Brickley having just turned professional with his first winner bringing his tally to two on the track.

The winner always prominent was joined in the lead at the last by Sandyman which pitched on landing at the last then faded rapidly to fill fifth.

Teenager Finn Brickley from Cork celebrates his first winner on up And Out since turning professional. (Pic: Freelance)

Brickley said: “I want to thank Gordon – it’s all down to him. She jumped like a buck and has been knocking on the door.”

The Stephen Ryan trained Sineads Fancy and Liam Quinlan aboard won the long distance handicap hurdle. The winner caught the eye making steady progress from halfway and under a patient ride improved second two out prior to leading and overhauling the front running A Mere Bagatelle on the downhill run for a snug victory.

Quinlan said: “ I had never sat on her but rode a winner for the owner and he asked me to ride. I knew she would stay galloping and Stephen treated her for ulcers and she’s improved.”