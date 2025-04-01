Horse Week: Ballycross Charity Cross Country raises money for Southern Area Hospice Services

There was sunshine when heading out with a little rain towards the finish. A large crowd enjoyed riding through the beautiful countryside just outside Banbridge.

The 2025 charity was The Southern Area Hospice Services which is a charity dedicated to the equitable delivery of specialist palliative care to patients who have cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS, and to their relatives and carers.

The Hospice Service is available to those people residing in the Southern Health Trust Area.

The organisers wish to thank most sincerely the landowners who gave permission to cross their land, the participants, neighbours and friends who supported the event and helped in anyway to make the day a success.

The amazing amount of £3,900 was raised for the 2025 charity.

2 . Ballycross Charity Cross Country 2025 Taking part in the charity cross country at Banbridge. (Pic: A. Woods) Photo: A. Woods Photo Sales

3 . Ballycross Charity Cross Country 2025 Enjoying the cross country event. (Pic: A. Woods) Photo: A. Woods Photo Sales