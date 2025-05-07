Horse Week: Ballyknock Riding School have fun over the holiday periods
Under the experienced watchful eye of proprietor and instructor Jennifer Howes, riders were able to put the practice of their lessons into competitive measures.
Monday, March 17 saw the St Patrick’s Day showjumping competition in full swing with a fantastic number of entries tackling a rather tricky course. Two rounds were jumped with the second round an optimum time.
Placings below:
1st – Lauren on Sparky
2nd – Charlotte on Sparky
3rd – Jessica on Usice
4th – Lucy on Nora
5th – Sophie on Nora
6th – Sophia on Harry
The Easter holiday brought a different event in the way of a two phase combination event of dressage and showjumping.
A lovely flowing course was built by Ben McCormick, and Jennifer Howes put the competitors through their paces in judging the dressage classes.
Combination Placings are as flows:
Intro
1st -Sophia 59.5% on Harry and clear in the SJ on Harry
2nd – Bella 58.6% and clear in the SJ on Sparky
Prelim
1st – Lauren 61.1% on Boysie (collectives 61) and clear in the SJ on Nora
2nd- Molly 61.1% on Nora (collectives 60) and clear in the SJ on Nora
3rd – Lorriane 58.7 % on Polly and clear in the SJ on Usice
Over all best individual dressage score was Jessica on Boysie with 61.4%
Lovely clear rounds: Sophia, Molly, Sophie, Charlotte, Jessica, Nicola, Abby, Stella, Lauren, Bella, Lorraine, Machela.