Horse Week: Ballyknock Riding School have fun over the holiday periods

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 7th May 2025, 12:27 BST
Ballyknock Riding School, Hillsborough, brought riders together for two competitions over the St. Patrick and Easter holiday periods.

Under the experienced watchful eye of proprietor and instructor Jennifer Howes, riders were able to put the practice of their lessons into competitive measures.

Monday, March 17 saw the St Patrick’s Day showjumping competition in full swing with a fantastic number of entries tackling a rather tricky course. Two rounds were jumped with the second round an optimum time.

Placings below:

Two phase rosette winners pictured at Ballyknock.

1st – Lauren on Sparky

2nd – Charlotte on Sparky

3rd – Jessica on Usice

4th – Lucy on Nora

Dressage competitors pictured at Ballyknock Riding School.

5th – Sophie on Nora

6th – Sophia on Harry

The Easter holiday brought a different event in the way of a two phase combination event of dressage and showjumping.

A lovely flowing course was built by Ben McCormick, and Jennifer Howes put the competitors through their paces in judging the dressage classes.

Combination Placings are as flows:

Intro

1st -Sophia 59.5% on Harry and clear in the SJ on Harry

2nd – Bella 58.6% and clear in the SJ on Sparky

Prelim

1st – Lauren 61.1% on Boysie (collectives 61) and clear in the SJ on Nora

2nd- Molly 61.1% on Nora (collectives 60) and clear in the SJ on Nora

3rd – Lorriane 58.7 % on Polly and clear in the SJ on Usice

Over all best individual dressage score was Jessica on Boysie with 61.4%

Lovely clear rounds: Sophia, Molly, Sophie, Charlotte, Jessica, Nicola, Abby, Stella, Lauren, Bella, Lorraine, Machela.

