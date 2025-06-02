Horse Week: Balmoral 2025 success for Ardnacashel Monarch (Sidney)

They were over the moon when their incredible Ardnacashel Monarch (Sidney) won the Irish Draught Performance Class (older section) at Balmoral Show 2025 – and was crowned Reserve Performance Irish Draught Champion!

Beautifully ridden by Emma Jackson, Sidney delivered a faultless performance across all three phases, impressing the judges with his power, rideability, and trademark elegance. With a top score of 178.5, he led a fiercely competitive field in the six years and over category.

Bred by John Joseph Trearty in Co. Donegal, Sidney (by Beechmore Silver Crest out of White Goose) continues to shine as an outstanding representative of the Irish Draught breed. His presence, movement, and brave, scopey jump turned heads and captured hearts in front of a packed Balmoral crowd.

Everyone at Ardnacashel was bursting with pride as he was awarded Reserve Champion in the overall Performance Irish Draught Championship – just behind the incredible Two Mile Nigel. Among a stellar line-up, Sidney once again showed them all why he’s such a valued member of the Ardnacashel family.

This latest result builds on his stellar 2024 season and further establishes him as one of the country’s leading Irish Draught stallions.

Huge congratulations to Emma for her expert riding, and thank you to everyone behind the scenes who helps make Sidney’s success possible!

Team Ardnacashel couldn’t be prouder of this special boy!

Back at the equestrian centre, competitors were welcomed along on Sunday, May 25 for ‘Prosecco Showjumping’.

RESULTS

X-poles (clear rounds) Katie Ross, Abba

50cm (clear rounds) Ella Dickson, Skyfall Wesley Cole, Rhydian Ella Dickson, Harvey

60cm (clear rounds) Ella Dickson, Skyfall Angela Cartwright, Skye Ella Dickson, Harvey Erin Gordon, Dandy

70cm 1. Erin Gordon, Dandy 2. Nickey Greeves, Charlie 3. Emma Jackson, TBC

80cm 1. Emma Jackson, Cassie 2. Sharon Madine, Lear Lady 3. Gill Gibson, Ballynolin Rolo

90cm 1. Emma Wallace, Sandi 2. Sharon Madine, Lear Lady 3. Emma Jackson, Champ 4. Caitlin Brown, Monkey

1m

1. Maisie Elliott,Sahara 2. Hollie Donnan, Bob

Wednesday night showjumping has also been continuing at Ardnacashel Equestrian Centre.

RESULTS (MAY 21)

X-Poles (clear rounds) Emma Berry, Murphy

40cm (clear rounds) Grace Kerrigan, Jet

50cm (clear rounds) Bella Carville, Paddy

60cm (clear rounds) Bella Carville, Paddy Sophia McNally, Charlie Jonah Robinson, Charm

70cm 1. Connie Gray, Joker 2. Gillian Gibson, Ballynolan Rollo 3. Lauren Hamill, Noah

80cm 1. Lucy Kayes, Zeus 2. Sophia McKenna, Rua 3. Zac Hanna, Ember 4. Jenni Watt, Ramble

90cm 1. Rebecca Fletcher, Pepper

Well done to all the fantastic riders – two brilliant days of jumping, fun, and great sportsmanship! Organisers love seeing you all in action at Ardnacashel.

1 . Ardnacashel Emma Jackson, Sidney delivered a faultless performance across all three phases at Balmoral. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Ardnacashel Equestrian Sidney was awarded Reserve Champion in the overall Performance Irish Draught Championship. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales