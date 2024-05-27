Horse Week: Bank Holiday weekend brings crowds to Connell Hill training show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CONNELL Hill Equestrian in Randalstown opened its doors to riders from near and far over the Bank Holiday weekend.

With a very large entry of competitors, starting with the cross-poles class kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian, the show proved as popular as ever.

A full house of double clear rounds for the 50cm and 60cm classes set the bar high for the day ahead.

The 70s saw Coleraine rider Joanne Lyons take a super double clear on Sky, followed closely by Michael Quinn with Harrold and Joanne Nevin on Ralph.

Lucca Stubington jumping Quingenti - final preparation before the Millstreet International Horse Trials next week, where Lucca and Quingenti will be competing. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

A large turnout of entries for the 80s and 90s saw some very talented riders with double clears all the way.

David Taylor set the standards high in the 1m class followed by some great jumping from fellow competitors. Darragh Murphy was on form, jumping Justin clear in the 1.10, with Hannah Thompson riding Cara and Jenny McCurry on ‘LGS My Echo’ all tie for joint first place.

The conclusive classes saw event rider Lucca Stubington in top form jumping her horses in the 1.20m, and again in the 1.30m teamed up with her own ‘Quingenti’.

Good luck to this impressive partnership, who will compete at Mill Street later in the week, having taken the perfect opportunity at Connell Hill at the weekend for the final preparations ahead of their next big international event.

X-Poles double clears receiving their rosettes. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit all levels. There is always a friendly and welcome atmosphere.

The next training show will take place this Saturday (1 June) starting at 10 am with classes from cross-poles up to 1.30m, and everyone is very welcome.

Entries are taken on the day.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI Registered show dates are available on SJI Live.

Logan Talbot jumping Coco. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Results from training Show (Saturday 25 May)

X-poles class (assisted/unassisted):

Cameron Barry, Anthony; Bella Smith, Rocco; Sorchi Maher, Angel; Alice Gregg, Patchy.

50cm class:

Darragh Murphy jumping Lexi. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Bella Smith; Rocco; Maisie Lyons, Timmy; Annabel Manson, Jessie; Logan Talbot, Coco; David Taylor, Shek; Samantha Hamilton, Zuri; Ava Bagchus, Archie.

60cm class:

Ava Bagchus, Archie; David Taylor, Elvis; Joanne Nevin, Ralph; David Taylor, Shek.

70cm class:

Joanne Lyons, Sky; Michael Quinn, Harrold; Joanne Nevin, Ralph; Annabel Manson, Harry; Niamh Duncan, Flossy.

80cm class:

50cm double clears receiving their rosettes. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Amy Lee Harvey, Arthur; Rihanna Wylie, Bessie; John Jackson, Apollo; Aileen Feeney; Buddha; Kate , Spence, Cleo; Shannon McKenzie, Pirox; Enda Gallagher, Will; Annabel Manson, Harry; Holly Surgenor, Dutchess; Carla Dolan, Lady; Keith McDonald, Lady.

90cm class:

Jenny Campbell, Nippy; David Taylor, Penny; Debbie McNeill, Lily; Nicola McClements, Rudi; Rihanna Wylie, Bessie; Jan Brown, Brody; Tricia Hughes, Pippy; Alison McLean, Shi; Lucca Stubington, Mai; Deborah Palmer, GiGi; Jodie Creighton, Spiderman; Irene McGookin, Jasper; John Jackson, Apollo;

1m class:

David Taylor, Freddie; Darragh Murphy, Justin; Sharon Lappin, Amigo; Hanna Thompson, Kelly; Alison McLean, Shi; Leah Wylie, Shadow; Patricia Hughes, Pippy; Sharon Lappin, Amigo; Lucca Stubington, Benny; Lucca Stubington, Mai.

1.10m class:

Darragh Murphy, Justin; Jenny McCurry, LGS My Echo; Hanna Thompson, Cara.

1.20m class:

Lucca Stubington, Minnie; Jenny McCurry; LGS My Echo; Darragh Murphy, Lexi.

1.30m class:

Lucca Stubington, Quingenti; Lucca Stubington, Minnie.

Results from Connell Hill SJI Spring League (Thursday 23 May)

90cms:

Horse: HSC Shelby, Rider: Julie Smyth [A],Owner: Julie Smyth; Horse: Summer Power, Rider: Christopher Smyth, Owner: Debbie McClean; Horse: Loughshore ziva the diva, Rider: Catherine Buchanan, Owner: Linda Buchanan.

1m:

Horse:Crann Darach, Rider: Katie Wray [S] Owner: Katie Wray; Horse: Good gossin, Rider: Bradie Hogg, Owner: Bradie Hogg; Horse: Harrow Prince, Rider: Nikola Biskup, Owner: Rafal Biskup; Horse: K.G.C Maverick, Rider: Bradie Hogg, Owner: Bradie Hogg; Horse: Pinecroft Lamiro, Rider: Ian Moore [AA], Owner: Ian Moore; Horse: Loughshore ziva the diva, Rider: Catherine Buchanan, Owner: Linda Buchanan.

1.10m:

Horse: Akasha, Rider: Lynne Russell, Owner: Lynne Russell; Horse: Good gossin, Rider: Bradie Hogg, Owner: Bradie Hogg; Horse: Pinecroft Lamiro, Rider: Ian Moore [AA], Owner: Ian Moore; Horse: Dstud Billy Elliot, Rider: Gary Jackson, Owner: Gary Jackson; Horse: Pinecroft Kamiro, Rider: Sophie Mckeen, Owner: Ian Moore; Horse: Pinecrcoft Galaxy, Rider: Ian Moore [AA], Owner: Ian Moore; Horse: Harrow Prince, Rider: Nikola Biskup, Owner: Rafal Biskup; Horse: K.G.C Maverick, Rider: Bradie Hogg, Owner: Bradie Hogg.

1.20m:

Horse: Akasha, Rider: Lynne Russell, Owner: Lynne Russell; Horse: Lisnamorrows Vancouver, Rider: Sarah Bailie, Owner: Sarah Bailie; Horse: Pinecrcoft Galaxy, Rider: Ian Moore [AA], Owner: Ian Moore.

1.30m: