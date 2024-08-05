Horse Week: Belfast born Harry Charles takes team gold as Coyle excels for Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty-five-year-old Belfast born Harry Charles was the toast of his mother’s family in Ballymena after jumping to an Olympic gold medal podium finish in the team event at Versailles, Paris, on Friday.

Riding with his wrist strapped up following a break, Harry joined Rolex Grand Slam winner Scott Brash from Peebles in Scotland and the reigning Olympic individual champion Ben Maher to claim the elusive gold in style.

The son of Peter and Tara Charles, following in his father Peter’s footsteps who won team gold for GB in London 2012, Harry showed maturity beyond his age with a unique round, clear inside the time which was the vital cog in the wheel to help his team beat the USA by two points.

Harry admitted that his father Peter had hoped he would follow a golfing career and bought him a set of clubs as a child.

Harry Charles said Friday was the 'best day of his life' as he claimed team gold for GB. His proud family in Ballymena and Hampshire were at the event. Harry brought all his school friends to cheer him on and waved to them after his round and during the medal ceremony.(Pic: Ruth Loney)

“I was keen on golf, but I fell in love with this sport. My dad Peter has been a great help in my career and after injuring my wrist he helped keep Romeo training. He has been a great influence in my life and involved this week helping behind the scenes.”

Harry’s mum, the former Miss Tara McDowell from Ballymena, herself a showjumper, has been a rock to her family in their careers and always returned to Belfast when it came to having her children in the RVH, including sisters Scarlett and Sienna.

The greatest cheerleaders for Harry came from his schoolfriends in Hampshire who came en masse.

“I waved to them in the stands, they were worried when I hurt my wrist that they wouldn’t get their Air B n B subsidised,” he laughed. “Romeo was amazing, it was a tough track.”

Daniel Coyle and his mare Legacy jumped an awesome clear in the team finals. They have had two days of clear rounds. Daniel, the toast of Ireland, has a strong chance in the individual competition. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Scott Brash added: “Harry has a lot of experience already, he's only 25 and we have many good young riders coming up the ranks in our country and the future looks bright.”

It was not to be this time for Ireland's showjumping team, despite a seriously genius clear round from the Ariel Grange -o wned mare, Legacy, who lived up to her name by producing classic clear rounds over two days.

Ontario owner, Ariel Grange, was over the moon with her rangy leggy bay mare Legacy ridden by Ulster showjumping maestro Daniel Coyle, who jumped a stunning clear on day two for Team Ireland in the top 10 team finals at the Olympic games in Versailles.

There were no easy routes, only pure talent and athletic scopey horses with clever accurate riders hit the podium. No room for error over Santiago Varela courses as many riders found out.

Daniel said after his round: “It’s unbelievable, I can’t really believe it yet. Today Legacy was a little more tired and myself also. We’re probably not sleeping the best at the moment, so I’ll be glad for her to get two days rest before the individual.

“She’s an amazing horse. She always gives all she’s got. And if that isn’t good enough, I don't want anymore. I know this is the OIympic Games and it means everything to everybody, but Legacy’ like that on a normal Grand Prix and to have it all the same to this point is pretty cool.”

Cian O’Connor was gutted to have nine penalties for two fences and a time fault.

“It’s obviously disappointing you know, we jump all over the world, week in and week out at major shows and we haven’t had as many fences down. It’s hard, this is the pinnacle, it’s where we want to go well.

“We needed a clear from me for us to get the bronze. The lads will be disappointed. We came here in our own minds thinking that we could do well, and we dust ourselves off, we have time on our side we’ll keep at it.”

Shane Sweetnam said of Kann Cruise: “He jumped amazing. It’s a difficult course, as you can see. I thought the time would be okay with the course being so difficult and big enough and technical, but that’s obviously playing a factor as well. It’s a tough tough course, that’s what you'd expect.”

The team finals were a tense competition, many riders faced disappointment, but those who have lived to fight another day today (Monday) and Tuesday have chances to excel in the final battle for individual medals.

Ben Maher, GB, is the reigning champion and looks cool as do the French, USA and German riders, not forgetting Ulsterman Daniel Coyle.

Legacy who opened her account with Daniel at their first ever Olympics at the picturesque Park of Versailles was the toast of Ireland last Friday as they took on the toughest track of their career galloping through the finish on zero score and putting Ireland in a possible podium finish place.

Shane Sweetnam and James Kann Cruise were first out for Ireland over the stunning high octane colourful course built by Santiago Varela and Gregory Bodo.

The track was full of hidden technical lines and tested the metal of every five star rider who were optimistic they could achieve.

Sweetnam and Kann Cruise had a smooth cool round, tipping one fence and adding one time fault for exceeding the time allowed of 79 seconds.

His five faults were soon forgotten about as Daniel Coyle soared into the stratosphere with Legacy going forward, ears pricked and keeping her heels well away from the 1.60m poles and above the lurking deceptions in the walls and planks, not to mention the combinations.

GB’s Ben Maher stamped his authority early on for GB with a jumping clear and one time fault with the bay mare, Dallas Vegas Batilly followed by clear rounds from French ace Olivier Perreau on Olivier, Daniel Coyle, US rider Kim Emmen on the grey gelding Imagine and star of the GB team Harry Charles with Romeo 88.

The Brits were just too canny and Scott Brash, the pride of Scotland, with Jefferson finished on one time penalty to beat the USA by two points. France took the bronze with Ireland plummeting to seventh after a shaky round by Maurice for nine penalties.