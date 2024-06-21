Horse Week: Ben Atkinson and his amazing action horses to perform at the 2024 RDS Dublin Horse Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MAKING his Irish debut, the spectacular stuntman, Ben Atkinson and his Action Horses, will perform daily at this year’s Dublin Horse Show, August 14 - 18.

The acclaimed Yorkshireman, and his family, have been performing incredible feats of horsemanship for film and TV for over 30 years.

As part of his performance, Ben will control up to 10 horses at liberty (without bridle or saddle), all while still standing astride two horses.

His dedication to the training of his horses, and the bond he shares with them is plain for all to see during his liberty performance.

As part of his performance, Ben will control up to 10 horses at liberty. (Pic: Freelance)

His equestrian expertise extends to thrilling stunts, which excite and astonish audiences with high-energy, breathtaking, and even death-defying acts.

Like many equestrian naturals, Ben was born into it. He honed his skills first at his family’s riding school and livery yard, and then on the sets of acclaimed films and TV shows such as The Kings Speech, Wuthering Heights, Poldark, and Peaky Blinders amongst many others.

This is a rare chance to witness displays of horsemanship and equestrian skills, only seen in the movies, up close and personal.

Horse lovers and thrill-seekers alike will be enthralled as Ben Atkinson and his amazing action horses take to the RDS Main Arena this August!