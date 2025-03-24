Horse Week: Brilliant jumping at Mossvale Riding Club's Friday night league
CONGRATULATIONS to all the competitors who took part in the recent Mossvale Riding Club Friday night league, kindly sponsored by Sprucefield Cars
There was brilliant jumping from cross-poles right up to 70cms, with some terrific prizes up for grabs.
Cross-poles
1st Annie Hoey on Bobbie;
2nd Zoe Porter on Ralphie;
3rd Isla Quinn on Millie;
4th Olivia Ward on Oscar;
5th Rebecca Stranney on Esme;
6th Fiah Hoey on Lily;
7th Matilda Rush on Tom.
50cms competitors
1st Hannah Orr and Humbug;
2nd Emilie McCullough and Ralphie;
3rd Megan Kelly and Lily;
4th Sophie McCullough and Ralphie;
5th Caitie Brown and Bella;
6th Rachel Stranney and Esme.
60cms
Ellen Hare and Chief.
70cms
1st Isobel McCracken and Springhill Quickstep;
2nd Maisie McCracken and Roxy.