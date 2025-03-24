Horse Week: Brilliant jumping at Mossvale Riding Club's Friday night league

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:34 BST

CONGRATULATIONS to all the competitors who took part in the recent Mossvale Riding Club Friday night league, kindly sponsored by Sprucefield Cars

There was brilliant jumping from cross-poles right up to 70cms, with some terrific prizes up for grabs.

Cross-poles

1st Annie Hoey on Bobbie;

Annie Hoey, x-poles winner. (Pic: Freelance)placeholder image
2nd Zoe Porter on Ralphie;

3rd Isla Quinn on Millie;

4th Olivia Ward on Oscar;

5th Rebecca Stranney on Esme;

70cms prize winners Isobel McCracken and Maisie McCracken pictured with Zara McConnell. (Pic: freelance)placeholder image
6th Fiah Hoey on Lily;

7th Matilda Rush on Tom.

50cms competitors

1st Hannah Orr and Humbug;

Hannah Orr and Humbug, winners in the 50cms. (Pic: Freelance)placeholder image
2nd Emilie McCullough and Ralphie;

3rd Megan Kelly and Lily;

4th Sophie McCullough and Ralphie;

5th Caitie Brown and Bella;

Ellen Hare and Chief, winners in the 60cms. (pic: Freelance)placeholder image
6th Rachel Stranney and Esme.

60cms

Ellen Hare and Chief.

70cms

1st Isobel McCracken and Springhill Quickstep;

2nd Maisie McCracken and Roxy.

