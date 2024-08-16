Watch more of our videos on Shots!

STRULE Valley Riding Club have a busy autumn ahead as they commence their schedule for the next three months at the beginning of September with polework training with Chris Bogues at Ecclesville, Fintona.

Sunday, September 29 sees the club organise an Indoor two-phase competition, which consists of six showjumps followed by six working hunter/cross country type fences.

There will be an optimum time and first to sixth place in each class with rosettes and prizes.

Classes are 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and one metre.

The competition commences at 11am and is open to everyone, members and non members, ponies and horses.

Members look forward to welcoming back William Anderson for showjumping training in October, and then Penny Sangster for gridwork training in November.

The club also look forward to their monthly pleasure rides at Gortin Glens Forest Park and ‘An Evening with Abi Lyle’ at Gransha Equestrian Centre for a dressage demo. Abi represented Ireland at the Paris Olympics!

Keep up to date with SVRC on their Facebook page.