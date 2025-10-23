Horse Week: CAFRE celebrates equine student achievements

Family members, friends, and invited guests gathered at Enniskillen Campus to celebrate the success of students who had completed full-time Level 2 Technical Certificates in Equine Care and Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diplomas in Equine Management. The event also recognised the achievements of part-time learners enrolled on Level 2 and Level 3 Apprenticeship and online learning programmes.

In his address, Mr Paul McHenry, CAFRE Director, highlighted the importance of CAFRE’s strong links with the equine and agriculture industries. He acknowledged the valuable partnerships that enhance both education and knowledge transfer at the campus and expressed his gratitude to all industry collaborators.

Senior Lecturer, Shelley Stuart offered congratulations to all students, highlighting top achievers on the full-time programmes. Aine Cunningham from Newbliss, Co. Monaghan, who completed the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management, received four awards. Chloe Killeen from Claremorris, Co. Mayo, was recognised as the top student on the Level 2 Technical Certificate and received two awards.

This year the college was delighted to welcome John Cowper-Coles the Master of the Worshipful Company of Farriers to the event. John presented Paudie Lennon from Charleville, Co. Cork with a medal in recognition of attaining highest marks on the Diploma of the Worshipful Company of Farriers International Programme.

Ruth Morrison, General Manager at Downpatrick Racecourse, delivered an inspiring and heartfelt address to students, sharing her journey through the equine industry. Reflecting on her early life on the family farm she recalled how she went from reluctantly riding ponies as a child to developing a love for driving tractors and ultimately earning her jockey’s licence at just 16.

Ruth spoke passionately about the importance of embracing opportunities and the value of travel in broadening one’s horizons. “Travelling offers opportunities to make valuable contacts,” she said, “and helps you learn more about yourself.”

Encouraging students to remain curious and committed to lifelong learning, she added: “Today you’ve built a strong foundation of knowledge, but your real classroom will be in the field, the yard, or the racecourse. The world we live and work in is rapidly changing, and we must adapt to meet customer expectations, innovation, and sustainability demands.”

She concluded with a powerful message: “Work hard, gain respect, be humble, and develop curiosity.”

Students who complete Level 2 or Level 3 qualifications demonstrate the knowledge and practical skills needed to pursue careers in the equine sector. Level 3 graduates may also choose to continue their studies on Ulster University validated Foundation or Honours Degree programmes offered at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus.

In addition to Level 2 and Level 3 students receiving awards at the event several students were recognised for outstanding accomplishments as they continue their studies at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus.

If you are interested in an equine career, CAFRE offers Further Education courses for individuals with GCSE or equivalent qualifications, as well as Foundation and Honours Degree programmes for those with A-Level or equivalent qualifications. Course details are available at www.cafre.ac.uk

Applications are now open for courses starting in 2026, get ahead and study Equine at Enniskillen Campus.

1 . CAFRE celebrates equine student achievements Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care students Jessie Gibson from Ballynahinch, Millie Morrison from Ballykilner and Roisin Moore from Kells, Co Meath enjoy their day at the Enniskillen Awards Ceremony. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . CAFRE celebrates equine student achievements Millie Mulvenna from Gilford completed a Level 2 Apprenticeship in the Equine Industry. She completed her Apprenticeship training alongside working with Ronnie Morton, and was congratulated by Jenny Richardson, Equine Lecturer, CAFRE. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . CAFRE celebrates equine student achievements Cameron Leslie from Irvinestown was awarded a Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care at the Awards Ceremony at Enniskillen Campus. Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales