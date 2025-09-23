Horse Week: CAFRE launches Peer Learning Group to support equine business development

THE College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has introduced a new Equine Business Peer Learning Group aimed at supporting the development of equine enterprises across Northern Ireland.

This initiative is designed to bring together professionals from various parts of the equine sector to share experiences, discuss challenges, and explore practical solutions in a collaborative setting.

The equine industry is a significant contributor to the rural economy in Northern Ireland, generating approximately £212 million each year and supporting over 3,300 full-time jobs. Across the UK, the sector is valued at around £8 billion and employs more than 230,000 people. Despite its economic importance many equine businesses face ongoing challenges, including rising operational costs, staffing shortages, and the need to adapt to evolving customer expectations and regulatory standards.

Recognising these challenges, CAFRE has developed a peer learning programme tailored specifically for equine business owners, managers, and professionals. The initiative will be facilitated by CAFRE Technologists and delivered through a series of six themed sessions, running monthly from October 2025. These sessions will be offered in a hybrid format, combining online webinars with in-person workshops.

CAFRE’s new Equine Business Peer Learning Group will look at sustainable methods to maintain and grow your business.

CAFRE’s experience with Business Development Groups within the agricultural sector has demonstrated the value of peer learning in driving business improvement. The new Equine Business Peer Learning Group adopts a similar model, offering equine professionals the opportunity to learn from one another in a supportive, structured setting.

The Peer Learning Group will meet regularly at CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus, Enniskillen Campus and other equine venues. Each session will focus on a specific theme relevant to equine business management, such as pasture care, marketing strategies, staff development, or equine welfare. Sessions will include facilitated discussions, guest speakers, and site visits to successful equine enterprises, offering participants the opportunity to learn from both peers and industry experts.

This initiative is open to a wide range of individuals working in the equine sector, including business owners, yard managers, instructors, breeders, and those involved in equine therapy or rehabilitation. The group is intended to be inclusive and accessible, encouraging participation from both established professionals and those new to the industry.

Participation in the group is free of charge and interested individuals can sign up via the CAFRE website, www.cafre.ac.uk. Participants will have the opportunity to host sessions and contribute their own business insights, further enriching the learning experience for the group. The programme is designed to be flexible, allowing participants to attend sessions that are most relevant to their interests and business needs.

CAFRE’s Equine Business Peer Learning Group represents a proactive step toward building a more connected, informed, and adaptable equine industry in Northern Ireland—one that is better equipped to meet future demands while continuing to uphold high standards of care and professionalism.