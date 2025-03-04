Horse Week: CAFRE take Champion Working Hunter title at Strule Valley
The club would like to say a huge thankyou to everyone who came along to compete and support their working hunter show and very well done to each and every partnership that entered the arena to take on Seamus McCaffrey’s course.
Thank you to Seamus McCaffrey for course building assisted by Alison Donnell. Special thanks go to Patrick McCready who travelled from Newtownards to judge for the day and to Gillian Hynes, scribe.
Thanks to Victoria Graham, entries, and Alison Donnell, call up, and Signature Event Catering.
Special mention must go to the eight students from CAFRE and their beautifully turned out horses.
Congratulations to the winners off each class and to champion working hunter CAFRE student Nadia Donnelly and Tim and Reserve Nadine Arthur and NLA Black Velvet.
Congratulations also to the top four in the qualifying classes that qualified for the Northern Ireland Festival at Cavan Equestrian Centre in the four-year-old class, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.
Congratulations to Eimear Watson and Gaurlin Lady, winning The Rosie O’Grady Perpetual Cup for being the highest placed SVRC member.
RESULTS
70cm
1st Gaurlin Lady & Eimear Watson
2nd Cooper & Chloe Gannon
3rd Lady & Victoria Graham
4th Sadie & Lynne Russell
5th Brookeborough Prince George & Louise Presho
6th Misty & Bethany Roche
Four-year-old
1st NLA Black Velvet & Nadine Arthur
2nd Brookeborough Prince George & Louise Presho
3rd Cooper & Chloe Gannon
4th Kildress Forget Me Not & Katie Sweetman
5th Splash & Bethany Roche
80cm
1st Redparke Clover & Sam O’Sullivan
2nd Tim & Nadia Donnelly
3rd Fleet & Chloe Gannon
4th Paddy & Roisin Moore
5th Sadie & Lynne Russell
6th Gaurlin Lady & Eimear Watson
90cm
1st High Flying Hughie & Lucy Corrie
2nd Ted & Emma Brown
3rd Freepark & Jay Watson
4th Our Father & Corey Maguire
5th Paddy & Maddison McAfee
=6th Tek Time Captain Cruise & Ailish McBride
Tim & Millie Morrison
1 metre
1st Tek Time Captain Cruise & Ailish McBride
2nd Our Father & Jay Watson
3rd Yorkie & Bethany Roche
1.10m
1st Luidan Prince & Bethany Roche
Champion
Tim & Nadia Donnelly
Reserve Champion
NLA Black Velvet & Nadine Arthur
The club’s next show which is open to everyone is their Annual Dressage Show to celebrate 28 years; on Sunday, March 23 at the RDA, Omagh.
The show is pre-entry and everyone is very welcome.