Horse Week: CAFRE take Champion Working Hunter title at Strule Valley

STRULE Valley Riding Club held their annual Working Hunter Show, which included Northern Ireland Festival Qualifiers, on Sunday, March 2 at Ecclesville, Fintona.

The club would like to say a huge thankyou to everyone who came along to compete and support their working hunter show and very well done to each and every partnership that entered the arena to take on Seamus McCaffrey’s course.

Thank you to Seamus McCaffrey for course building assisted by Alison Donnell. Special thanks go to Patrick McCready who travelled from Newtownards to judge for the day and to Gillian Hynes, scribe.

Thanks to Victoria Graham, entries, and Alison Donnell, call up, and Signature Event Catering.

CAFRE student Nadia Donnelly and Tim take Champion Working Hunter at Strule Valley Riding Club recent Working Hunter show. (Pic: Freelance)

Special mention must go to the eight students from CAFRE and their beautifully turned out horses.

Congratulations to the winners off each class and to champion working hunter CAFRE student Nadia Donnelly and Tim and Reserve Nadine Arthur and NLA Black Velvet.

Congratulations also to the top four in the qualifying classes that qualified for the Northern Ireland Festival at Cavan Equestrian Centre in the four-year-old class, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Congratulations to Eimear Watson and Gaurlin Lady, winning The Rosie O’Grady Perpetual Cup for being the highest placed SVRC member.

RESULTS

70cm

1st Gaurlin Lady & Eimear Watson

2nd Cooper & Chloe Gannon

3rd Lady & Victoria Graham

4th Sadie & Lynne Russell

5th Brookeborough Prince George & Louise Presho

6th Misty & Bethany Roche

Four-year-old

1st NLA Black Velvet & Nadine Arthur

2nd Brookeborough Prince George & Louise Presho

3rd Cooper & Chloe Gannon

4th Kildress Forget Me Not & Katie Sweetman

5th Splash & Bethany Roche

80cm

1st Redparke Clover & Sam O’Sullivan

2nd Tim & Nadia Donnelly

3rd Fleet & Chloe Gannon

4th Paddy & Roisin Moore

5th Sadie & Lynne Russell

6th Gaurlin Lady & Eimear Watson

90cm

1st High Flying Hughie & Lucy Corrie

2nd Ted & Emma Brown

3rd Freepark & Jay Watson

4th Our Father & Corey Maguire

5th Paddy & Maddison McAfee

=6th Tek Time Captain Cruise & Ailish McBride

Tim & Millie Morrison

1 metre

1st Tek Time Captain Cruise & Ailish McBride

2nd Our Father & Jay Watson

3rd Yorkie & Bethany Roche

1.10m

1st Luidan Prince & Bethany Roche

Champion

Tim & Nadia Donnelly

Reserve Champion

NLA Black Velvet & Nadine Arthur

The club’s next show which is open to everyone is their Annual Dressage Show to celebrate 28 years; on Sunday, March 23 at the RDA, Omagh.

The show is pre-entry and everyone is very welcome.