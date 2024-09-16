The first class of the day started with the junior riders jumping into action and taking away the red rosettes for the cross-poles competition.

Sarah Kirkpatrick on Volvo jumped her way up to another double clear round in the 50s with Isla Hanna on Mr Brian going clear also.

Well done to Alanna McKeen competing for the first time with her pony, Indie Bear, in the 60s and going on to take another double clear in the 70s.

Kat McQuillan on Jori jumped two lovely double clears in both these classes also.

Next up saw the 80cm and 90cm competitors display great talent and skill, with Melanie Moorhead taking a lovely double clear round and going on to secure another double clear in the meter.

The metre class saw rider Ross Graham partnered with his horse Theo progress up the classes to take on his first ever 1.10m. Well done to Ross.

The final classes of the day saw Rebecca Smith on Imp taking first place in the 1.20m and again in the 1.30m. Well done to everyone who took part. Connell Hill look forward to seeing you next week.

Training shows continue this Saturday (September 21) at 10am.

There are classes to suit everyone from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m/1.30m.

All entries are taken on the day.

Another date for your diary is Saturday, September 28 when Connell Hill will host a charity show in aid of the Air Ambulance.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning and gain confidence to move up the classes week by week. There are classes to suit all levels, with a friendly and welcome atmosphere.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages. SJI dates for registered shows are available on the SJI website.

Photographs are available on the Lyndon McKee Photography FB page.

Results from Saturday, September 14 were as follows.

Cross-poles Class:

Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Evie McCloskey, Poker; Sorcha Maher, Angel.

50cm Class:

Sarah Kirkpatrick, Volvo; Isla Hanna, Mr Brian.

60cm Class:

Kat McQuillan, Jori; Alanna McKeen; Indie Bear; Alex Moore, Lady; Isla Hanna, Mr Brian; Carraigh McLarnan.

70cm Class:

Kat McQuillan, Jori; Joanne Nevin, Ralph; John McKirgin, Dolly; Nicola McGarvey, Miller; Anna McCaig, Harley; Alex Byrne, Brodie; Alanna McKeen, Indie Bear; Kat McQuillan, Jori; Niamh McNaughton, Derrycross; Rebecca Millar, Nero; Debbie Bunting, Angel.

80cm Class:

Debbie McLean, Sunny; Keeva NcElhennon, Pearl; Rebecca Millar, Tango; Maria McNaughton, Flamingo Boy; Anna McKeag, Harley, Katy Connor, Fitz.

90cm Class:

Katy Connor, Winney; Ross Graham, Theo; Melanie Moorhead, Little Miss Ellie; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Ellen McKay, Romeo; Laura Fekkes, Flo; Keeva McElhatton, Pearl; Katy Connor, Fitz; Holly Surgeoner, Dutchess; Laura Fekkes, Flo; Marie McNaughton, Flamingo Boy.

1M Class:

Ellen McKay, Romeo; Caryn Walker, Ellie; Mya Morrison, Reva, Melanie Moorhead, Little Miss Ellie; Ross Graham, Theo; Ellen McKay, Lady; Sophie Moore, Inky; Karen Fleck, Franko.

1.10M Class:

Alison Baird, Fred; Mya Morrison, Reva, Ross Graham, Theo.

1.20M Class:

Rebecca Smith, Imp.

1.30M Class:

Rebecca Smith, Imp.

